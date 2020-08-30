Cooper's proposed budget includes school staff bonuses

In the budget proposal listed online, Cooper said these state funds are a “responsible investment to ensure the state has a stable foundation to succeed in the long-term and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.”

Along with the bonuses, the governor’s budget includes $50 million allotted to support the highest needs students, schools, districts and early childhood education.

Cooper said the economic fallout from COVID-19 caused many school officials to lose out on recurring raises last fiscal year. He said he hopes the bonuses will help to rectify this situation.

“We want to come in to say, ‘We know how valuable you are to growing our future, and we know that you should be compensated,’” Cooper said. “(These bonuses say) ‘You should have gotten a raise. You didn’t get a raise, but here’s a bonus to show how much we appreciate you, and that we want you to stay in this system, and we’re going to do better in the future.’”

“The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow,” Cooper said. “We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”