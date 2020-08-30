Cooper's proposed budget includes school staff bonuses

Amidst a lot of uncertainty among schools throughout the state, school officials received some encouraging news Wednesday.
During his media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper shared his recommended 2020-21 budget, called “Support for a Determined North Carolina,” in which he allocates $132 million to K-12 public schools through the state.
Cooper said the state will source its money from federal funds received from the CARES Act and state funds to critical public health services, PPE and local governments, among many other entities.
“In the wake of COVID-19, perhaps nothing has changed as much as our schools,” Cooper said. “The budget would support at-risk students, get more people connected to technology and provide protective equipment to keep students and educators safe.”
Cooper’s budget proposes using state dollars to award bonuses to school staff. The budget includes one-time $2,000 bonuses to K-12 public school teachers, principals, assistant principals and instructional support personnel.
The budget also proposes one-time $1,000 bonuses to K-12 non-certified public school personnel, and a one-time $1,500 bonus to UNC System and North Carolina Community College System personnel.
“This pandemic has taught us a lot of lessons,” Cooper said. “I know many parents out there who have become homeschool teacher assistants out of necessity. They value our teachers even more than before. We cannot continue leaving teachers behind but expecting them to lead the way for our children.”
In the budget proposal listed online, Cooper said these state funds are a “responsible investment to ensure the state has a stable foundation to succeed in the long-term and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.”
Along with the bonuses, the governor’s budget includes $50 million allotted to support the highest needs students, schools, districts and early childhood education.
Cooper said the economic fallout from COVID-19 caused many school officials to lose out on recurring raises last fiscal year. He said he hopes the bonuses will help to rectify this situation.
“We want to come in to say, ‘We know how valuable you are to growing our future, and we know that you should be compensated,’” Cooper said. “(These bonuses say) ‘You should have gotten a raise. You didn’t get a raise, but here’s a bonus to show how much we appreciate you, and that we want you to stay in this system, and we’re going to do better in the future.’”
“The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow,” Cooper said. “We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”
The university funds would go toward testing, PPE, sanitation and quarantining. The community colleges’ money would go toward the same types of activities, as well as online learning supports like proctoring. The governor’s plan also provides $5 million for emergency needs for the private colleges statewide.
The budget is contingent on passing in the legislature. The General Assembly will reconvene on Wednesday.
State Budget Director Charlie Perusse said the bonuses would be granted to school officials working with their school systems through Oct. 1, while the payments would be made some time in December.
According to the General Fund operating budget listed on Cooper’s website, the proposed school official bonuses in the budget total $360 million.
Cooper’s proposal allocates federal coronavirus relief funds to support education.
“Congress has not acted,” Perusse said. “There doesn’t appear to be a deal in sight any time soon, so the known known that we and all other states are charged with is we have to spend this money by Dec. 30, 2020, or we might lose it. So these recommendations are made in that vain.”
In addition to the $132 million allocated to public schools for at-risk students, provide access to connectivity, mental health and PPE, the budget recommends $75 million be allocated to the UNC System for testing, PPE, sanitation and quarantining.
Furthermore, $30 million is allocated to state community colleges for testing, PPE, sanitation and online learning supports. The budget also proposes private colleges receive $5 million for emergency needs.
“(The governor) believes these are must-do items,” Perusse said. “That educator salary bonuses is a fairness issue. It’s not fair that 150,000 teachers and other public school folks, and UNC (System) and community colleges (officials) didn’t get any compensation adjustments.”
N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46) was critical of Cooper’s budget recommendations and said funding in Cooper’s budget could be jeopardized if the state decides to collect the revenue or if the federal funding were to disappear amid the uncertain timeline associated with CARES Act funding.
“When my small business’ accountant tells me some money on the balance sheet might disappear next month, I don’t run out and spend it,” Daniel said in a news release. “Gov. Cooper’s ‘spend now, pray later’ proposal could well result in teacher layoffs next year.”
Perusse rejected the notion that the governor and state officials would be unprepared to account for the funding either way.
“When the pandemic hit a few months ago, we already put some belt-tightening measures across state government which saved us several hundred million dollars in fiscal year 2019-20,” Perusse said. “Right now, we have a very streamlined budget in 2021. There wasn’t a lot of expansion passed. We’re in strong financial shape. We still have $1.2 billion in our rainy day fund. But we don’t anticipate having to make drastic reductions to crucial state services.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
