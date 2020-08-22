County to purchase hotspots for students

Burke County is using federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds to pay for hotspots for students.
County Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell announced the decision on Tuesday evening at the end of board’s meeting.
The county will buy 750 hotspots for the school system to distribute to students who need them to attend school online. Burke County Public Schools made the decision to start the school year with virtual learning rather than in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Burke County Board of Commissioners recognize the importance of education and are thrilled to be able to provide the additional hotspots,” Johnnie Carswell, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “The county commissioners have worked diligently for years to get internet providers to serve Burke County’s rural and underserved areas and it will remain a top challenge/priority for the Board.”
Burke County has received a total of $3,478,349 in two rounds of COVID-19 relief funds. Around $180,000 of that money will go to purchase the hotspots, said Margaret Pierce, Burke County finance director. The hotspots cost roughly $240 apiece, she said.
Pierce said the county worked with the school system to see what their needs were and how the county might help.
Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS, told The News Herald the school system conducted a survey early in the summer and 10.5 percent of those surveyed said they lack access to reliable, high-speed Internet. That was out of 1,158 who responded, she said.
“Now that we have distributed 9,683 devices to students and started the school year remotely, we see that the need for hotspots is even greater than the 1,217 originally anticipated,” Shuffler said.
She said the school system received 87 hotspots from the Dogwood Foundation last year, but those expire in December. The hotspots and the WiFi service that comes with them are good for one year, Shuffler said.
In addition to the 87, the school system distributed 200 hotspots purchased through CARES Act funding at the beginning of school, Shuffler said.
She said the school system should have the new hotspots within the next two weeks.
Shuffler said school system principals and counselors know the families of students and are asking the right questions to determine the need. Families also are encouraged to contact their school with not only hotspots and WiFi needs but also any technology needs, she said. The school system also has a technology hotline at 828-438-2955 that is staffed with its digital teaching and learning professionals who can help troubleshoot issues, she said.
In addition, the school system has mapped out locations in Burke County that have free, non-password protected WiFi available in their parking lots. Churches, libraries, fire departments, and businesses have stepped up and offered to open up their WiFi to students, Shuffler said. School parking lots also have open WiFi, she said.
Shuffler said that doesn’t mean the students have to sit in mom’s or dad's cars to complete their work.
Once they are at the WiFi location, they can download their assignments or their teacher's video lesson for the day on their device and then work offline from home. Then they can return to the WiFi to upload their completed work and receive their next assignments, Shuffler said. Teachers, principals and counselors also are contacting students by phone and handing out paper packets, if requested, she said.
“We started school in a way we never have before: remotely. I am proud of our technology team for distributing more than 9,680 devices in the two weeks before school started and our teachers for their ability to adjust to a new way of instruction," BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam said in a release. "Now that students are connecting with their teachers remotely, we are learning the true needs for access to reliable internet connections. In areas of the county with strong cell service, hotspots provide a valuable link for students to learning. We are grateful to the county commissioners for recognizing this need and approving funding for 750 hotspots.”
Shuffler said the Morganton Housing Authority and Burke County United Way also have stepped up to help fill the need for hotspots. The Housing Authority has added WiFi access for students and the United Way has launched a campaign to raise community donations to purchase hotspots.
“People's true colors come through in the midst of a crisis, and I am proud to say that our community is shining brightly in the midst of this pandemic,” Putnam said. “We are so grateful for the Burke County United Way's efforts to rally the community and raise funding to purchase hotspots for our students. In life and in education, technology is a great equalizer. These actions from our county commissioners, the city of Morganton and United Way prove that government and nonprofits can come together and impact the lives of so many of our students, and for this we are extremely grateful.”
