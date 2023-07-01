Dear Senior Class of 2023,

The faculty and staff of Jimmy C. Draughn High School would like to congratulate the Class of 2023! It has been a privilege to watch each of you continue to grow and mature into adulthood over this past year.

As you watched me walk the halls last year, I am sure you were probably wondering, “Who is this old woman?” Now you know. I am the person who is and forever will be invested in you. I have worried when you struggled; I have been ecstatic when you succeeded; I have held you accountable when you made poor choices, and I have genuinely loved you regardless. I understand that you indeed are the future, and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of shaping that future in a positive way.

As I further reflected upon this year, I tried to think of a word or phrase that adequately describes you as a group. After much deliberation, I decided to dub you the Class of Endless Possibility. You may be wondering, “Why endless possibility?” In you, I see limitless talent whether that talent is manifested academically, athletically, or artistically. As you leave Draughn High School, these talents will take you in many different directions and introduce new adventures and trials. I am confident that the time you have spent with us at Draughn will give you the sensibility, discernment, perseverance, and integrity to ensure success in your college, career, or military pursuits.

Class of 2023, you are ready to make your way in the world. Go forth and shape your community, your nation, and your world, remembering that you are FOREVER WILDCATS! Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Jeanene Burris

Principal, Jimmy C. Draughn High School