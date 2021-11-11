Draughn, Patton track upgrades likely coming soon

Acord said the timeline for the project includes about six weeks for planning, submittals and permitting, followed by five weeks for building the track and about four weeks to apply the rubber surface to the top. Acord said he has been told there should be no supply chain issues.

But to do the work, the temperature needs to be about 50 degrees or higher, so it currently is not the “optimal time” to begin the project.

“But start planning now for the spring and summer next year,” Acord said.

Acord said he will get with the winning bidder and put Draughn and Patton on the work schedule as soon as he is given the go-ahead. Board attorney Chris Campbell said the bid approval will appear on the consent agenda for this coming Monday’s regular meeting.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said it is possible the tracks could be finished by next fall and that the DHS and PHS track teams likely will have to forego any home meets this spring.

Board member Don Hemstreet said he is excited the board can make the improvements.

“If you look at these tracks, that’s a safety issue,” Hemstreet said. “And boy, those new tracks are really great.”

