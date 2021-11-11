Draughn, Patton track upgrades likely coming soon

The wheels soon may be in motion to get Draughn and Patton high schools the same athletic track upgrades East Burke and Freedom high schools recently received.
At its Monday work session at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton, the Burke County Board of Education heard facts and figures from Bob Acord, director of auxiliary services for Burke County Public Schools, about the pending projects.
Acord also showed the board pictures of the tracks at Draughn and Patton, both of which show major fracturing in the asphalt, as well as filler material that is beginning to deteriorate.
“When it rains or snows and it gets down in there and freezes, those cracks are going to get larger,” Acord said.
Acord told the board the quote for renovations to the track at Draughn is $598,275 and the estimate to do the same at Patton is $612,410. That compares with costs of about $640,000 for East Burke and $706,000 for Freedom when those tracks were redone.
Acord said he asked bidders to “start from scratch” as was done at East Burke and Freedom with a fresh sub-base, fresh asphalt and the top layer of rubber because the current tracks are in bad shape.
“As you know, in the last year, Freedom High School and East Burke High School have had their tracks renovated,” Acord told the board. “They both look great. Everybody is well-pleased with the quality of those tracks.”
Acord said the timeline for the project includes about six weeks for planning, submittals and permitting, followed by five weeks for building the track and about four weeks to apply the rubber surface to the top. Acord said he has been told there should be no supply chain issues.
But to do the work, the temperature needs to be about 50 degrees or higher, so it currently is not the “optimal time” to begin the project.
“But start planning now for the spring and summer next year,” Acord said.
Acord said he will get with the winning bidder and put Draughn and Patton on the work schedule as soon as he is given the go-ahead. Board attorney Chris Campbell said the bid approval will appear on the consent agenda for this coming Monday’s regular meeting.
BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said it is possible the tracks could be finished by next fall and that the DHS and PHS track teams likely will have to forego any home meets this spring.
Board member Don Hemstreet said he is excited the board can make the improvements.
“If you look at these tracks, that’s a safety issue,” Hemstreet said. “And boy, those new tracks are really great.”
COVID update
Miranda Michaels, the BPCS director of school nursing, provided another COVID-19 update to the school board at the work session.
For the week of Oct. 18-24, BCPS had 26 total positives for students and staff and 167 student and staff exposures. Of the exposures, 55 did not have to quarantine due to exemptions, which include proper masking, full vaccination and having had COVID in the past three months.
From Oct. 25-31, there were 23 positives for students and staff and 159 exposures with 86 not having to quarantine due to exemptions.
And for Nov. 1-7, whose numbers were not yet finalized as of Monday, there were at least 10 positives and 60 exposures with 18 not having to quarantine.
“We are definitely trending down, which is a good thing,” Michaels said.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.