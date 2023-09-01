Local man receives degree from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kila Stephens of Morganton received a bachelor’s degree of science from the University of Alabama.

Alabama awarded more than 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from the University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in United States stock market indexes.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. Alabama shapes the world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, Alabama provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.

Local students named to dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jia Blum, of Morganton, was recently named to the 2023 spring dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Blum is a freshman in the College of Education/Human Development program. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to the 2023 spring quarter dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida:

Emily Janicki of Hickory

Landen Smith of Nebo

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

CCC&TI students honored for academic achievement

HUDSON — Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and honors lists for the summer 2023 semester.

For inclusion in the president’s list, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the dean’s list, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who complete 8-11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the honors list.

Rebecca Watson Anderson, of Valdese, was named to the president’s list for the summer semester of 2023.

Burke County students making the dean’s list included: Cassandra Teague, of Drexel, and Isabelle Eunice Munoz, of Morganton.

Burke County students named to the honors list included: Eva Arellano, of Connelly Springs; Megan Leigh Beach, of Morganton; Kaitlynn T Bell, of Morganton; Chloe Noelle Eakin, of Morganton; Devin M. Peters, of Morganton; Kelli C Pressley, of Morganton; Stacy Self Price, of Morganton; Anna Marie Lynn Pritchard, of Valdese; Courtney Michelle Smith, of Morganton; and Ezekiel Abraham Stamey, of Valdese.

For more information about CCC&TI, call 828‐726‐2200 or 828‐297‐3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.