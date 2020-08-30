Family, friends of Burke woman mark 100th birthday

Seagle said the other College Pine residents are very happy for Dorothy on her special day.

“We have a few who are close to that age, or are getting ready to hit that age,” she said. “We’re going to have an afternoon snack cart with cupcakes. We’re going to decorate a little card and have (Dorothy’s) picture on it and (a message reading) ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. So, everyone gets to celebrate with a little cupcake in their rooms.”

As part of her birthday celebration Friday, Dorothy was presented with a plaque proclaiming the day Dorothy Hawkin’s Day. Members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners attended her birthday celebration.

“I’ve known Bruce for over 50 years,” County Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell said during the ceremony. “We’ve been the best of friends. This woman has raised some great children. I’ve been friends with Bruce’s brother. This is a momentous occasion for us to be here on the 100th birthday of his momma. These are the epitome of good folk. This is a God-fearing Christian woman who raised a great family. Bruce, we are just so proud to be here.”

County Commissioner Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee read the proclamation establishing the day be named in her honor, which was passed at the August county commissioner meeting.