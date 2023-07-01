Dear Graduates of Freedom High School,

Congratulations! You made it! I am so incredibly proud of you all. Your hard work and perseverance during your high school journey has finally paid off. It was not easy, but your hard work will be worth it in the long run. Having your high school diploma will open up doors and opportunities you could have never imagined.

Some of you worked hard to earn extra credits toward college and will pursue higher education. Some will head to the military soon after graduation, while others will go directly into the workforce as a result of certificates you earned in the Career and Technical Education classes that you attended at Freedom. Many of you have worked jobs in addition to attending school to help support your families. However you arrived at this point, I am so proud of all of you who have achieved this goal.

Your futures are bright! Even during these uncertain times, keep focused on your goals. We have so many talented students at Freedom High School and your talents are unique to you. Use your talents to better yourself and the world around you, and do not be afraid to make mistakes. Learn from them and never give up on your dreams. People will come into your life, both good and bad; choose to listen to those who are trying to help you be a better version of yourself and set your goals high while working hard to achieve them.

Never give up! You have already shown your grit in making it this far. The days ahead are unknown but you have what it takes to persevere. You are part of history! You will have stories to tell for generations to come.

Never forget where you came from and who helped you get here. Take time to thank them and let them know how much you appreciate their sacrifices and what they have done to help you achieve this great accomplishment. And always remember the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” so that you will someday be able to give to others the way your people have given to you.

Whatever path you take after graduation, I know you will succeed! Freedom has prepared you well, you are ready for the next adventure!

Congratulations, Class of 2023, I am so proud of you! You’ve made it, and have earned your celebration. And wherever your future takes you, never forget “Once a Patriot, Always a Patriot.”

Sincerely,

Shanda Epley

Principal, Freedom High School