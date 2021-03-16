Full-time in-person learning returns to BCPS on April 12

Burke County Public Schools students will return to “Plan A” on Monday, April 12, the Burke County Board of Education decided during Monday night’s regular meeting.

In a 7-0 vote at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, the board decided students in kindergarten through 12th grade will resume in-person learning five days per week. Burke Virtual Academy students will continue learning virtually to keep numbers down.

Under the school reopening bill recently signed into law by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Plan A can entail minimal social distancing of less than 6 feet and does not limit school buses to one student per seat. Masks will continue to be required.

Board members decided the timing of April 12 is right due to the fact it comes immediately after spring break, which is from April 2 through April 11. It also will give BCPS teachers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine time to be two weeks clear of their second dose.

“We do have teachers who are concerned about that, and I fully understand that,” said Chairman Buddy Armour. “You’re adding more days and more contact to their lives. I just want to make sure we don’t leave them out in this process.”

The decision also was made as evidence of declining test scores for high schoolers mounted.