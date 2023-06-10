The Burke Education Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in funds to three Burke County Public Schools teachers for classroom projects.

Table Rock Middle School science teacher Angela Happoldt received $2,371 for flexible seating; Patton High School science teacher Will Singley received $379 for a device to collect weather data; and Anna Koon, a kindergarten teacher at Glen Alpine Elementary School, received $250 for garden planters.

“Congratulations to these three innovative teachers for proposing these meaningful projects for their students,” said Chasity Poteat Rice, the foundation board’s chairperson. “The foundation received 23 requests during our open grants period, and the board had tough decisions to make regarding funding. All of the project requests were intriguing, and we appreciate the time and effort that went into the teachers describing their projects and making their submissions.”

Happoldt said her project seeks to incorporate the blended learning models and flexible seating in her seventh grade science classroom.

“Blended learning has many benefits, such as increased instructional time and personalized learning opportunities for students,” she said. “They both promote student empowerment and engagement with collaborative learning opportunities that are student-paced and student-led. I feel this project would help students feel comfortable in my classroom to be able to collaborate and work with teams when needed.”

Happoldt explained that blended learning covers many types of models, and its main goal is to combine active, engaged learning online with active and engaging learning activities in the classroom to provide students control over the time, place, path, and/or pace of learning.

“Blended learning offers a range of models that free us from the front of the room and allow us to work directly with individuals and small groups of learners,” she said.

Singley plans to use his grant to purchase a weather science kit to collect weather data right outside his classroom.

“A tempest weather station, handheld weather-meter and activity cards can be used to collect data used in earth/environmental science classes,” he said. “It will open conversations about atmosphere and weather units. Beyond the classroom, coaches and trainers can use it to detect incoming storms and make sound decisions regarding outdoor practices and games. This brings technology into the classroom and provides an interdisciplinary experience, as the data can be used to show trends, look at averages, create graphs and plenty more that align with math courses.”

Koon plans to incorporate garden planters into science, technology, engineering and math lessons for her kindergarten students.

“Gardening is a great introduction into STEM projects, and kids love to learn about nature and the life cycles of plants,” she said. “The planters will allow my students the opportunity to get their hands dirty and encourage responsibility. It will also provide kids the opportunity to gain a better understanding of where our food comes from. I have also discovered that oftentimes, kids are more willing to try different herbs and veggies when they play a role in growing them.”

Added Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan: “We are appreciative of the Burke Education Foundation and its efforts to support our teachers and students. Congratulations to Mrs. Happoldt, Mrs. Koon and Mr. Singley for these opportunities to expand classroom experiences in creative ways for their students.”

Past gifts of the Burke Education Foundation have included assisting with a mindfulness classroom at East Burke Middle School, contributing to the needy children’s fund of all 26 schools and donating to the Burke County United Way backpack program.

The Burke Education Foundation was formed in July of 2016 by a group of Burke County Public Schools stakeholders who wanted to find a way to further support the students and staff of the school system. The foundation officially received its 501(c)(3) status in April 2017 and went to work carrying out its mission, which is, “To support powerful, innovative learning for all Burke County Public Schools students.”

During this grant period, the Burke Education Foundation received 23 requests for a total of $50,449. For those who would like to help fund future grant requests, donations can be mailed to the Burke Education Foundation, Inc. at PO Box 972, Morganton, NC 28680-0972.