Icard’s Kristen Taylor named a Residential Scholar

GREENVILLE — Kristen Taylor of Icard is one of 20 East Carolina University students who have been named a Residential Scholar for the 2020-21 year.

Funded by ECU Campus Living, which oversees housing operations, the Residential Scholars program provides a $4,000 annual stipend to students who maintain a 3.0 GPA, live on campus and participate in community service activities.

The Residential Scholars program is the first merit-based, residential scholarship program established at the university. It encourages students who are active members of the university and local community to remain on campus. Now in its 10th year, it provides undergraduate students access to community leaders who mentor and share life experiences as well as a continued involvement with campus and community endeavors.

Taylor is a sophomore and plans to major in nursing.

“The Residential Scholar program will provide me the opportunity to get more involved in student life on campus and in the surrounding community,” she said. “My roommate last year was a Residential Scholar, giving me insight to the program and the great experiences she had while serving.”