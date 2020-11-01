Icard’s Kristen Taylor named a Residential Scholar

GREENVILLE — Kristen Taylor of Icard is one of 20 East Carolina University students who have been named a Residential Scholar for the 2020-21 year.
Funded by ECU Campus Living, which oversees housing operations, the Residential Scholars program provides a $4,000 annual stipend to students who maintain a 3.0 GPA, live on campus and participate in community service activities.
The Residential Scholars program is the first merit-based, residential scholarship program established at the university. It encourages students who are active members of the university and local community to remain on campus. Now in its 10th year, it provides undergraduate students access to community leaders who mentor and share life experiences as well as a continued involvement with campus and community endeavors.
Taylor is a sophomore and plans to major in nursing.
Support Local Journalism
“The Residential Scholar program will provide me the opportunity to get more involved in student life on campus and in the surrounding community,” she said. “My roommate last year was a Residential Scholar, giving me insight to the program and the great experiences she had while serving.”
Residential Scholars are expected to participate in at least two group community service activities during the year and a service trip over fall or spring break.
The scholars also enjoy a monthly dinner where keynote speakers such as the university’s chancellor, vice chancellors and alumni and local business leaders share their professional leadership experiences and life lessons. Students also get the opportunity to engage and interact with these leaders.
ECU Campus Living receives about 100 applications for 20 scholarships awarded each year.
“The Residential Scholars program allows us to keep our best and brightest students on campus as role models for new freshman to emulate,” said Bill McCartney, associate vice chancellor for campus living. “Former students have gone on to medical school, dental school, earn MBAs and serve as officers in the military, where they will continue to make contributions to help others.”
For information, call 252-328-2834 or email campusliving@ecu.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!