Lenoir-Rhyne University recognized by "U.S. News & World Report"

HICKORY — “U.S. News & World Report” recognized Lenoir-Rhyne University as a top university in the South. This year’s 2022-23 Best Colleges publication ranks Lenoir-Rhyne as follows:

Undergraduate Teaching — Regional Universities South #7

Best Value — Regional Universities South #21

Regional Universities South #41

Social Mobility — Regional Universities South #42

“We are gratified that U.S. News has recognized LR for what we have long known — that our faculty provide an extraordinary experience for our students,” said Dr. Fred Whitt, university president. “Additionally, we know that our focus on affordability and access has made us a top destination in the South for value and social mobility.”

The Best Colleges list, which serves as a guide for prospective students and their families, is published annually in the fall by U.S. News & World Report.

To calculate the rankings, the guide focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures, including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Outcomes are the most highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school’s overall score.

Within six months of graduation, around 96% of Lenoir-Rhyne University graduates are employed or in graduate school.

For more information about Lenoir-Rhyne University, its majors and degree programs, visit www.lr.edu.