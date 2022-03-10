Library offers virtual early literacy workshop

NEWTON – The Catawba County Library System is offering a virtual workshop to help caregivers overwhelmed by the thought of helping little ones learn to read, The virtual Early Literacy for Caregivers workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. and is geared toward easing the fears of caregivers who are concerned that they might be missing important literacy skills and empowering them with easy-to-use strategies.

This judgment-free workshop is for anyone providing care for children including but not limited to parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, babysitters, homeschool groups, and childcare agencies. As their first teachers, caregivers can use simple practices to develop language and pre-reading skills in children from birth to age five.

Early Literacy for Caregivers will break down large literacy concepts into smaller, more manageable, literacy-building activities to share with your child. Something as simple as picking a letter for a day and looking for it everywhere you go can help your child learn to read. Library staff will share tips, tricks, and resources in this workshop designed to illustrate the joy in playing to learn. Library staff will also share their favorite songs, games, and activities they use in story times to give you plenty of examples to get started.