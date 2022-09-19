Local educators react to declining graduation rates

Local educators are working to address recent declines in the four-year graduation rate in Burke County and across the state.

On Sept. 5, The News Herald reported on data showing four-year graduation rates across the state and in Burke County continued to drop in 2022. According to the reports, Burke County's rate dropped more than three points to 88.1%, but still remained nearly two points above the state average.

According to Ross Rumbaugh, Burke County Public Schools director of testing and accountability, the news was not a surprise considering the impact made by pandemic-related shutdowns and learning interruptions in 2020 and 2021.

“Many students who decided, during the worst parts of the shutdown, to dropout were 11th graders,” Rumbaugh said. “These students didn’t count toward 2021 graduation rates because they would not have been seniors until 2022.”

BCPS, along with Western Piedmont Community College, are working to address these sliding numbers both by trying to keep students in school and providing opportunities for those who choose to leave. Rumbaugh said district counselors, teachers and principals are redoubling efforts to encourage students to complete their high school experience.

“We have and will continue to make student success and graduation a priority,” he said. “We have engagement coordinators that work with student attendance issues, and we have tutors that work at all our high schools to remediate our neediest learners.”

WPCC President Joel Welch said the college is also attacking the issue from both directions. He pointed to partnerships with the district such as the Career and College Promise program and Burke Middle College, which allow students to earn college credit while earning their high school diploma, as well as Career and Technical Education programs as important pieces of the college’s efforts to keep students in school.

On the other side of the issue, the college is also committed to working with the district to provide as many options as possible for those who have already chosen to leave.

“We know that it would be better if they actually finish high school and then come to us,” he said. “If they don’t, we are partnered, and they work those referrals to come to us.”

Welch said recent declines in the four-year rate have been tempered by increases in the number of students completing the college's high school equivalency and Adult High School programs. He said the spring 2022 semester saw 129 students participate in high school completion programs at the college, up 37% from last year. While statistics for this fall are not yet available, Welch expects this upward trend to continue.

These encouraging statistics coincide with what BCPS administrators are saying – the four-year rate does not tell the whole story.

“The four-year rate is the standard most communities value and that which is included in the school performance grade,” Rumbaugh said. “We work with our friends at WPCC who let us know about students who graduate from their adult high school program. They also have students who complete GED’s that were former BCPS students. However, the state does not allow us to count successful GED completers toward our graduation rate.”

Still, Rumbaugh said the important thing is that many students who do not meet the requirement in four years are going on to fulfill graduation or high school equivalency requirements regardless of whether the district gets to count them on state reports.

“Even though they may not count toward our four-year cohort graduation rate, we always want students to graduate,” he said. “High school graduates still carry an advantage in the workplace, and we want all of our students to realize that goal in four years, five years or more if needed.”

Welch echoed Rumbaugh’s sentiments, saying WPCC's goal is to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to advance. Currently, Welch said the college offers free preparation classes for the GED and HISET high school equivalency tests, as long as students pay for the tests.

“We run in-person and online preparation,” he said. “Students can take those to prepare to take the GED or HISET tests.”

He also touted the school’s Adult High School program which allows students who have been out of school for at least six months or who have a referral from their high school to fulfill their remaining graduation requirements at WPCC.

“Students will actually earn a high school diploma that is issued jointly,” Welch said. “We do an adult high school graduation each year and they have to meet the state required 22 credits.”

He said the program is completely free and available online, self-paced or via daytime, evening or weekend in-person options.

Similarly, BCPS is providing options for students who have fallen short of meeting the requirements in four years. Rumbaugh said students are allowed to attend BCPS high schools until the age of 21 if necessary and BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler pointed to the district’s partnership with Western Piedmont, including the inaugural OPT-IN internship program.

The two institutions piloted the program last summer, along with Work in Burke, BDI and The Industrial Commons, targeting graduating seniors with no post-secondary plan and connecting them with internships at local companies. Shuffler said the program will be expanded to include high school juniors next summer.

“This program is yet another way for a student to find his or her niche and a reason to stay in school, get that all-important high school diploma and get a jumpstart on starting their career journey,” she said.

Welch said programs like OPT-IN, which target opportunity youth – those aged 16-24 who are neither working nor attending school – is another important piece of the puzzle.

“That’s probably one of the bigger concerns is they’re dropping out completely,” he said. “What the data tells us is that there’s a pretty good percentage that are dropping out and not going to work, not doing anything.”

According to Welch, this accounts for about 22% of Burke County 16-24-year-olds. He sees reengaging this group as one of the key challenges WPCC and BCPS will face in the coming years.

Rumbaugh cautioned that there is no easy solution to the challenges facing schools and students, but said the district will continue to work to meet the needs of every student.

"We will be fighting the effects of the lockdown for several years," he said. "We hope that we see a rebound in our rate next year, but more than focusing on a number, we will focus on individual student needs."