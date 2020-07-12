Local parents voice opinions on return to school

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said a decision — whether schools will meet in-person, in a hybrid setting, or fully remote — will be announced this week. In the meantime, local parents have voiced their opinions on what they hope the governor announces.

Colleen Bennett is the mother of a Morganton Day School student. Bennett said she is in favor of in-person school but she understands and supports parents who do not want to send their children back to in-person school.

Bennett said though she supports the in-person method, she still would be fearful for her daughter if schools were to feature an in-person reopening.

“You have to worry about (the prospect of contracting COVID-19),” Bennett said. “At the same time, we’re all going to get it — it’s not a question of if but when. Sadly, my daughter has special circumstances which we have to worry about. But at the same time, I can’t have her retreat psychologically back to where she was when we were stuck in the house.”

Elizabeth Pena, the mother of an eighth grader at Heritage Middle School, said she hopes the decision is made to hold a fully remote setting when classes resume in the fall. Pena said she is in favor of the remote start because her son suffers from asthma, while her husband has diabetes.