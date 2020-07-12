Local parents voice opinions on return to school

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said a decision — whether schools will meet in-person, in a hybrid setting, or fully remote — will be announced this week. In the meantime, local parents have voiced their opinions on what they hope the governor announces.
Colleen Bennett is the mother of a Morganton Day School student. Bennett said she is in favor of in-person school but she understands and supports parents who do not want to send their children back to in-person school.
Bennett said though she supports the in-person method, she still would be fearful for her daughter if schools were to feature an in-person reopening.
“You have to worry about (the prospect of contracting COVID-19),” Bennett said. “At the same time, we’re all going to get it — it’s not a question of if but when. Sadly, my daughter has special circumstances which we have to worry about. But at the same time, I can’t have her retreat psychologically back to where she was when we were stuck in the house.”
Elizabeth Pena, the mother of an eighth grader at Heritage Middle School, said she hopes the decision is made to hold a fully remote setting when classes resume in the fall. Pena said she is in favor of the remote start because her son suffers from asthma, while her husband has diabetes.
“My opinion is that children can also benefit from learning at home,” Pena said. “I wouldn’t risk (sending the kids back), because my worry is that (my son) will go off to school, catch it and come home. We as grown-ups know how to protect ourselves. Children are always going to be children.”
Abigail Encarnacion is the mother of a Draughn High School freshman. Encarnacion, like Pena, said she feels schools should meet remotely, as her son also has an underlying condition. Encarnacion admits that parents who are not be able to quit their jobs will face hurdles in teaching their children if schools reopen virtually.
“It’s going to be challenging, but parents do have to have someone there to make sure the child is focused and being attentive to any kind of assignment that’s being done,” Encarnacion said.
Nikki Elkins’ daughter will be a junior at Patton High School in the fall. Elkins said she would like to see her daughter take her “difficult” classes, such as chemistry and pre-calculus, in-person, and the rest virtually.
“I have been teleworking for the past three years,” Elkins said. “So, virtual classes haven’t caused any upset in my work schedule. I will continue to telework as long as I keep my current position, so I see no issues with virtual classes in the future either.
“I just can’t teach chemistry or pre-calculus,” Elkins joked. “Those classes are our biggest concern for now.”
State officials, including Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen have stressed the importance of getting kids back in the school setting.
“School is where children learn academics, but it’s also where they build their social skills, get reliable meals, stay physically fit, and really become tomorrow’s leaders,” Cooper said in a media briefing last week.
“Schools are fundamental to child development and wellbeing,” Cohen said. “(Schools also) provide our children with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits.”
Still, Pena and Encarnacion said they are not concerned about their children losing out on social opportunities.
“The children nowadays, they are more into technology,” Pena said. “(My son) FaceTimes his school friends all the time. They stay in contact through social media. Basically, the new generation is into technology. That’s how a lot of them get in touch with each other. So I don’t think they’ll be missing the in-school setting.”
Pena said she hopes Cooper leaves the decision of whether to send their kids back to school up to parents.
Kira Huffman is a parent to three Burke County Public Schools’ students. She said she has chosen to homeschool her children through the Burke County Virtual Academy, a longer-term, flexible remote learning option BCPS announced earlier this week.
“Even if we decide to go to school, even at half capacity, there’s a chance for an outbreak,” Huffman said. “Then they (would) decide to close the schools again. The back-and-forth and frustration of coping with the constant changes is not conducive to my children’s learning. What kind of education will my children receive if that’s how we are going to proceed?”
Rachel Jenkins is the mother of a first grader at Mull Elementary. She favors an in-person start, where children, teachers and staff are wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing as much as possible.
“Day care has been open this whole time,” Jenkins said. “If day care can be open, I don’t see why schools can’t be.”
During his media briefing on Thursday, Cooper hinted at a hybrid return in the fall.
“I believe that that kind of getting back into school is going to require some in-person but also remote learning,” Cooper said. “We look forward to presenting that plan next week.”
Christin Hawley is the parent of a BCPS first grader.
“I like (the hybrid) option because then the kids can get their in-person learning, which some students extremely need, while the plans also keeps them safer,” Hawley said.
Regardless of which decision is made, the coronavirus pandemic will force state officials into making difficult decisions.
“I don’t think it matters what decision is made, because people will be upset regardless,” Elkins said.
As Cooper and state officials have reiterated throughout the shutdown, the key is the health and safety of the students, teachers, faculty and staff.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
