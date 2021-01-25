MADE competition returns this spring

Through the partnership of local allies, a much-anticipated design competition will be returning this spring despite COVID-19 closures.
Morganton Art Design and Engineering, known as the MADE competition, now is accepting entries for its third design challenge — the fabrication of an original lamp.
Developed in 2018 by the Historic Morganton Festival and in collaboration with Burke County Public Schools, MADE is a student competition that highlights the talented work and capabilities of middle and high schoolers and bridges the gap between this developing workforce and industry opportunities in the region.
As part of the Historic Morganton Festival, the engineering and design extravaganza is hosted in downtown Morganton and quickly is becoming a highlight of the annual festival. In years past, students competed in teams for cash prizes in the “Wind Turbine Challenge” in 2019 and the “ECO Chair Challenge” in 2018.
In 2020, with the festival postponed and students learning remotely due to COVID, it was unclear how the competition would resume. However, Tea Yang, program coordinator for Work in Burke and a MADE competition sponsor, suggested there might be a way to proceed with the competition to accommodate for physical distancing.
So, in the spring of 2021, students will compete as individuals, building the projects at home.
“We are all on uncharted territory with the pandemic, but I still wanted to offer our students the same opportunities as before because they are absolutely brilliant and we have seen it in past MADE competitions,” Yang said. “My hope is that this take-home project will allow students to be even more innovative, resilient, and stoke their creative spirits.”
Other partners in the initiative are the Burke County Public School system, with Project Lead the Way teachers amplifying the opportunity among students, and TOSS Studio. TOSS has been assisting to promote and develop this year’s offering among the community and build out the material kits for the competitors.
“The excitement around this competition is truly amazing,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the Morganton Main Street Office. “Engineers from American Airlines, Leviton and Continental are just a few of the partners that have been involved in previous MADE Competitions. From industrial design challenges to alternative energy strategies, MADE showcases the students of Burke County and their incredible potential.”
Burke County is an area rooted in textile and furniture manufacturing. The competition pays homage to the region’s past, present and future reality by advancing the proficiencies of the emerging workforce in industrial design.
“I am always excited when we can showcase the talents of our students in the areas of design, problem-solving, technology and manufacturing,” said Paul Gantt, a Project Lead the Way teacher. “The MADE competitions and activities like this allow us to introduce a new generation to the world of technical and industrial design.
“They also serve as an excellent way to get students involved in these areas and can act as a bridge between our student population and relevant local business and industry. This year, we were able to partner with TOSS giving us more expertise to better highlight the artistic side of the design process in the lamp challenge.”
The spring competition is sponsored by Work in Burke and Material Return and made possible by funding from a Duke Energy Foundation Powerful Communities grant.
To learn more about MADE and enter the competition, visit morgantonfest.org/made-competition. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 5.