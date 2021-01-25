MADE competition returns this spring

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are all on uncharted territory with the pandemic, but I still wanted to offer our students the same opportunities as before because they are absolutely brilliant and we have seen it in past MADE competitions,” Yang said. “My hope is that this take-home project will allow students to be even more innovative, resilient, and stoke their creative spirits.”

Other partners in the initiative are the Burke County Public School system, with Project Lead the Way teachers amplifying the opportunity among students, and TOSS Studio. TOSS has been assisting to promote and develop this year’s offering among the community and build out the material kits for the competitors.

“The excitement around this competition is truly amazing,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the Morganton Main Street Office. “Engineers from American Airlines, Leviton and Continental are just a few of the partners that have been involved in previous MADE Competitions. From industrial design challenges to alternative energy strategies, MADE showcases the students of Burke County and their incredible potential.”

Burke County is an area rooted in textile and furniture manufacturing. The competition pays homage to the region’s past, present and future reality by advancing the proficiencies of the emerging workforce in industrial design.