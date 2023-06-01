The Morganton Woman’s Club announced the Beatrice Cobb Scholarships at its May meeting. The Scholarship Committee members Kay Lewis, Vivian Streater and Lonna Wilson received applications from all the Burke County high schools for the three $5,000 awards.

The scholarships were made possible by the generous support of the Beatrice Cobb Trust. Miss Cobb’s mother was a member of the Morganton Woman’s Club and she maintained an interest in the club’s activities over the years. The trust’s annual award continues that support. The Morganton Woman’s Club was organized in 1920 and federated in 1921.

Marsha Riddle, president, presided at the club meeting, which hosted the winners and their families. Winners of the 2023 awards are:

Ella Huffman is an East Burke High School senior who plans to attend Wingate University to pursue a degree in nursing. Ella made the career choice after experiencing the support of the nurses who cared for her mother in her battle with cancer. One of her teachers commented in her application, “Ella is just one of those students you love to have in your class.” Ella and her family volunteer together on Christmas morning serving breakfast to others before opening their presents at home. Ella was unable to attend the meeting.

Kelsey Burnett is a Freedom High School senior who plans to attend Western Piedmont Community College and North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in agriculture. She wants to be a teacher and is active in the farm life of her family. She is a member and officer of the Future Farmers of America. This experience has supported her leadership and public speaking skills and she has enjoyed being a team player in the organization. Her parents and brother attended the meeting with her.

Joselyn Olvera-Salgado is an East Burke High School senior who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to pursue a career in architecture. Joselyn will be a first generation Mexican-American in her family to attend college. One of her teachers commented in her application, “Joselyn is perhaps one of the most intelligent students I have had the pleasure of teaching over my eight-year career.” Joselyn’s parents attended the meeting with her.

The Morganton Woman’s Club is always happy to award the Beatrice Cobb Scholarships to deserving high school seniors.