Next school mask vote is at Monday meeting

The Burke County Board of Education’s next school mask policy vote is scheduled for Monday.

The school board will meet for its regular November meeting at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room of the Olive Hill Resource Center, at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.

The vote will be the next in a series of mandatory decisions as all school boards in North Carolina now are required by state law to vote on their school mask policy on a monthly basis.

Last month, the board opted by a 5-1 vote to retain its mandatory mask policy in schools for both students and staff. That included Chairman Buddy Armour, Vice Chairman R.L. Icard and board members Don Hemstreet, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting to continue the policy, Wendi Craven voting against it, and Seth Hunt Jr. absent from the meeting.

September’s vote was an identical 5-1 margin with all members voting the same way as October.

The mandatory mask policy first was implemented in August by a 6-1 vote, with Craven the lone dissident. That vote usurped an earlier decision in late July that would have seen BCPS start the school year with optional masking after a 5-2 decision with Armour and Hemstreet opposed.