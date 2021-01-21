Online beginning German course offered

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina University’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment will be offering a five-week online beginning German language course from March 8 to April 10. The cost for registration is $79.

“This is a self-contained, conversation-based beginning German course designed for adults and built around high-quality, original electronic materials,” said instructor Will Lehman, associate professor of German at WCU.

Lehman designed the electronic materials himself and they are available to students at no additional cost. Topics to be covered include formal and informal introductions, origins and hometowns, shopping, traveling, eating, clothing and colors, among others.

Students typically will practice grammar individually through the online system, but there also will be optional bi-weekly opportunities for conversation practice with Lehman and other students through live video technology.

For more information and to register, visit learn.wcu.edu/language or call 828-227-7397.

WCU’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment, as part of the Division of Educational Outreach, provides opportunities for individuals to further their careers through education and training.