Program educates teachers on signs of teenage drug abuse

A local middle school is doing its part to inform teachers and parents about the dangers of drug abuse among teenagers.
On Thursday, March 17, Liberty Middle School opened its doors to the Burke County Substance Abuse Network so they could present teachers and administrators with the Secrets Revealed program. “Secrets Revealed: A Search for the Hidden Stash” was developed by BSAN as a walk-through simulation to give parents and teachers a glimpse into the lives of teenagers and help adults recognize possible warning signs of teen drug abuse.
Anna Moose, principal of Liberty Middle School, said she wanted to bring the program to the school because she believes every teacher needs to be aware of how to spot these warning signs.
“Back in November, administrators and guidance counselors were trained in this program,” she said. “I wanted them to come in here today because there were a lot of things I learned that I didn’t know.”
Moose told the group of teachers that it is important for them to be aware of what is out there. She said that teachers are often the first people parents turn to when a student may need help.
Jonelle Sigmon, Burke County Public Schools marketing and communications specialist, told The News Herald, “The teacher is the first step that a parent takes. They don’t go directly to the counselor or the cops, the teacher might be the first step of getting help.”
Sixth-grade teacher Monique St. Louis agreed, saying that teachers also play a critical role in keeping children in situations where parents are unable or unwilling to give the care a student needs.
“We need to lay eyes on them,” she said. “When we lay eyes on them, we can tell, are they being bathed, are they in clean clothes? Are they wearing hoodies all the time? I’ve had kids who have worn hoodies for a reason – the reason that you're not supposed to.”
During the hour-long training, teachers rotated through three stations, searching a simulated teenage boy’s bedroom for signs of drug abuse, learning about edibles and other drugs that are commonly available in Burke County and visiting the “Revelation Station” where all the various hidden signs of drug abuse that could have been found in the room were uncovered.
St. Louis called the training “eye opening.”
“There were a lot of things I found in here and I said, ‘I don’t know what that is, but it looks strange,'” she said.
Teachers learned that the room contained more than 60 innocuous-looking items that could all be used for a darker purpose. Some of the items in the room included soda cans and water bottles with false bottoms, sharpies that open into vape pens, shoes without laces, ties with bloods spots and key fobs, USB drives and other items with secret compartments. According to one of the program's facilitators, Brandi Greer, all of the items were purchased online with no age verification or identification required.
According to BSAN’s research, middle school is the best time to catch early signs of drug use among teenagers as 12 is the average age a teen first starts using.
“One in 4 of our high school students are using drugs,” BSAN Executive Director Kim James told the group. “And 1 in 7 middle schoolers.”
Greer told The News Herald that a parent or teacher should never assume their child is not using drugs or experiencing mental health challenges.
“Second guess yourself,” she said. “It’s OK to start the conversation. It’s OK if your kid gets mad at you, just dig a little deeper.”
“Check on your kids,” St. Louis said. “Are you really willing to take that chance and say, ‘I don’t need to check on my kids, I know everything I need to know,’ and then, God forbid, something happens?”
According to James, developments in drug-culture like the wide availability of inexpensive pill presses and the increased potency of commonly available drugs make drug use today more dangerous than it has ever been. With the rising popularity of Fentanyl and the emergence of a new drug, Carfentanil, she fears it is only going to get more dangerous.
“Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl,” she told the group.
According to Greer, that makes it 10,000 times stronger than morphine. She also said that Carfentanil has already been spotted in Burke County.
James told the group that while none of these items in a teenager's room is necessarily a smoking gun, it opens the door to conversations that can uncover other problems such as mental health challenges and untreated medical conditions.
“You have to be willing to say, ‘something looks off,’” she said. “’I’m not sure what it is, but let’s have a conversation about it.’”
In addition to working with BCPS, BSAN plans to set up a “Secrets Revealed” program for the community on Friday, May 27 at The Community House in Morganton.
Greer said the program will run all day and will begin at 8 a.m. For more information or to RSVP for a time for the secrets revealed program in May, visit www.joinbsan.com/meetings. The program takes approximately one hour to complete.