Program educates teachers on signs of teenage drug abuse

Sixth-grade teacher Monique St. Louis agreed, saying that teachers also play a critical role in keeping children in situations where parents are unable or unwilling to give the care a student needs.

“We need to lay eyes on them,” she said. “When we lay eyes on them, we can tell, are they being bathed, are they in clean clothes? Are they wearing hoodies all the time? I’ve had kids who have worn hoodies for a reason – the reason that you're not supposed to.”

During the hour-long training, teachers rotated through three stations, searching a simulated teenage boy’s bedroom for signs of drug abuse, learning about edibles and other drugs that are commonly available in Burke County and visiting the “Revelation Station” where all the various hidden signs of drug abuse that could have been found in the room were uncovered.

St. Louis called the training “eye opening.”

“There were a lot of things I found in here and I said, ‘I don’t know what that is, but it looks strange,'” she said.