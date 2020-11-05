Putnam, staff provide litany of updates at work session

The Burke County Board of Education came together in shorthanded fashion for Monday evening’s work session at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, with board members Edna Weller (illness) and Don Hemstreet (family emergency) absent and R.L. Icard participating remotely.

A significant portion of the work session consisted of the board receiving important informational updates from Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam and his central office staff.

Miranda Michaels, head of school nursing for the system, presented the board with COVID-19 tracking numbers for Sept. 7 through Nov. 1. A total of 105-plus students and staff (53 elementary, 23 middle, 28 high, and one other) tested positive for the virus during that span while 1,452 individuals were placed into isolation or quarantine. For the most recent period of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, numbers showed fewer than 50 quarantined staff due to exposure, isolated staff due to symptoms, positive staff tests and positive student tests; and between 50-100 student quarantines due to exposure and student isolations due to symptoms.