One of the most well-known names in the history of Burke County education has been further celebrated by being permanently affixed on a local campus.

Morganton’s New Dimensions Charter School recently held a ceremony to dedicate the Dr. David Burleson Annex, honoring the man who retired as its school director at the end of last year to cap off an education career lasting parts of five decades.

The event was attended by the student body and NDCS staff and board members, along with the man of the hour, David Burleson, who gave remarks. Other speakers included new school director James Davis, board members Regina Rhodes and Jamie Smith and staff members Misty Dillingham, Casey Kinard, Lisa Ervin and Lisa Nichols.

The Dr. David Burleson Annex is part of New Dimensions’ middle school complex.

Burleson joined New Dimensions in 2017 before retiring in December. After spending the vast majority of his career at the high school and central office levels, Burleson tackled the task of working at the elementary and middle school levels with the added challenge of guiding NDCS through the coronavirus pandemic.

Also at NDCS, Burleson was credited with more than doubling enrollment and adding a multitude of new programs.

Burleson cut his teaching, coaching and administrative teeth at Freedom High School in the 1980s and ’90s before becoming the superintendent of Burke County Public Schools in 2000. He held that post until 2009, when that era’s Burke County Board of Education made the polarizing decision to buy him out of his contract.

His tenure with BCPS was marked by successes including the North Carolina Principal of the Year award at FHS and, while superintendent, pre-kindergarten activity buses that won a National Magna Award of Excellence and improved dropout rates and test scores for the district.

For two years after leaving BCPS, Burleson worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a principal and assistant superintendent.

In 2011, Burleson returned to his hometown in Avery County, where he first was inspired to go into education by his math teacher at Minneapolis Elementary School. Burleson became superintendent for Avery County Schools, a position in which he helped improve Avery’s graduation rate and won the NCHSAA’s Superintendent of the Year award in 2016.

After departing that post, Burleson returned to Burke County first to serve as the executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries, then as the school director at New Dimensions.