School board to meet Friday to finalize plan

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s tentative plan for K-12 public schools to use both in-person and remote learning upon their return in the fall, while giving schools systems the option to conduct fully remote learning. Yesterday, BCPS announced the Burke County Board of Education will meet with administration for an emergency meeting Friday at noon at the Olive Hill Resource Center to discuss both options.
According to a Facebook post from BCPS, the school board will discuss and approve a plan ahead of the return Aug. 17, and will consider both hybrid and fully remote options.
“Plan B would involve an A-day, B-day blended model with students on rotating schedules for in-school and remote learning,” the post said. “Plan C would be remote learning for all.”
This week, local parents expressed to The News Herald their thoughts and fears regarding the governor’s announcement Tuesday.
Angelica Montalvo’s children attend Walter Johnson Middle and Forest Hill Elementary. Montalvo said she worries about in-person schooling because her children have chronic asthma, and she suffers health issues also.
“This decision, I feel, is reckless,” Montalvo said. “(It is) dangerous for teachers and our children. I understand the social and emotional benefits for our children to be in school settings, such as them making friends.
But staying home for a little bit longer on remote learning won’t affect them more than catching this deadly virus.
“I am an early-childhood care provider and have been out of work since March. I am willing to stay home as long as I need to so my family is safe.”
A local high school teacher felt differently than Montalvo and expressed an eager attitude, and was “really excited to get back.”
Still, should the school system choose the fully remote option, the local high school teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, was skeptical about receiving full participation from his students.
“Last year, nothing was graded (during the remote learning following the in-person shutdown in March),” he said. “That kind of tells you a lot.”
Last month, BCPS also unveiled the Burke County Virtual Academy, a longer-term remote learning option that will be open to any K-12 student, whether currently enrolled with BCPS or in a homeschool, private school or charter school anywhere in the state.
Montalvo is leaning more toward using the Burke County Virtual Academy in the fall, and is gathering more information, as “homeschooling is new to us,” she said.
“I understand not everyone can afford to stay home, but this is not a good time to start school right away,” Montalvo said. “It’s too soon.”
Johnny Casey can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
