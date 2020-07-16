School board to meet Friday to finalize plan

But staying home for a little bit longer on remote learning won’t affect them more than catching this deadly virus.

“I am an early-childhood care provider and have been out of work since March. I am willing to stay home as long as I need to so my family is safe.”

A local high school teacher felt differently than Montalvo and expressed an eager attitude, and was “really excited to get back.”

Still, should the school system choose the fully remote option, the local high school teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, was skeptical about receiving full participation from his students.

“Last year, nothing was graded (during the remote learning following the in-person shutdown in March),” he said. “That kind of tells you a lot.”

Last month, BCPS also unveiled the Burke County Virtual Academy, a longer-term remote learning option that will be open to any K-12 student, whether currently enrolled with BCPS or in a homeschool, private school or charter school anywhere in the state.

Montalvo is leaning more toward using the Burke County Virtual Academy in the fall, and is gathering more information, as “homeschooling is new to us,” she said.

“I understand not everyone can afford to stay home, but this is not a good time to start school right away,” Montalvo said. “It’s too soon.”

