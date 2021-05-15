School official calls bill 'redundant'

In many ways for Burke County Public Schools teachers and administration, and for local parents, the requirements of House Bill 755 would be redundant as a trio of programs already in use by the school district gives parents access to lesson plans and a litany of other information.
BCPS already uses ClassDojo, which is a communication app between teachers and parents; Planbook, an app that teachers use weekly to put in digital lesson plans to which parents can request access; and PowerSchool, which is a statewide app that serves as an online gradebook to record every grade, class and absence a student has through the entirety of their K-12 career.
“Our teachers currently use ClassDojo to reach out to the parents, and the parents can reach out and request (information),” said Mike Swan, the interim superintendent of BCPS. “With Planbook, and the same thing with PowerSchool, (parents) can request access, and it’s as simple as the teachers sharing the lesson with them. Of course, you’d have to make sure no student names were in the lesson. If you’re breaking out your class into groups or anything like that, you’d have to be cautious and not make student names public information.”
“(It would be redundant) in a way,” Swan said of HB 755. “I feel that Burke County has always done a good job of reaching out to the parents to let them know. There are ways, and we have a link to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction standard course of study on our webpage, as well, under the ‘Parents’ section. And anything that’s in our lessons is going to be in NCDPI’s standard course of study. We’re mandated to teach the standard course of study.”
Swan said the availability of this information to parents is important for them to be sure their student isn’t falling behind and understands the lessons being taught and the materials in use.
“We all ask our kids — I have a 6-year-old and I ask her every day, ‘What’d you learn today?’ And her response is, ‘Nothing.’ She’s a good student, but I know she’s a 6-year-old. That would give parents the opportunity for us to go in and look, and then ask the kid specifically, ‘Well, tell me about this.’ I do see benefit in all families having access to their kids’ information.”
Wendi Craven, a member of the Burke County Board of Education and a former BCPS teacher and principal, said she has fielded many questions about curriculum in the past, and she feels this legislation, if passed, probably would create more such discussions between schools and parents.
“Say a parent has an issue with something that’s being taught,” Craven said. “They need to talk to the teacher first and get some clarification. Maybe it’s just a misunderstanding, or they have some questions about it. Parents are entitled to question it. That’s perfectly fine. If they don’t get the answer they want, then they need to go talk to the principal or assistant principal and see what comes of that. There’s a process that you go from there and talk to the director of elementary or secondary education.
“For example, there’s a library book that you didn’t feel like it was appropriate for an elementary school. So, you contacted the principal and said, ‘I have issues with this book and I’d like you to take a look at it.’ So, the principal might do that and should have a committee at their school that reviews that, looks at it the information and decides whether that book needs to be pulled or not.”
Craven said she believes it’s also important for teachers to make sure they are abiding by the standard course of study and not try to place undue personal influence on the lessons taught.
“A good teacher, a student would never know how they felt about politics, religion or anything like that,” Craven said. “They would get in there and they would teach the lesson, and they would teach it so that the student could formulate their own ideas and beliefs, not try to cram their particular ideas or beliefs into the student’s head.
“So, a good teacher is going to go in there and present the material, give all kinds of different scenarios, but the child would never know what their political party or religious beliefs were. They might see it on Facebook, but not in the classroom. It’s a time to open children’s minds.”
Swan and Craven agreed that the most important caveat for parents or anyone looking at lesson plans is to understand that live classroom proceedings are fluid and sometimes may deviate from the plan book if a good discussion is initiated or if a class is having a bit of trouble with a lesson.
“As principals are observing a teacher during their standard observations, a lot of times, they’re seeing something that may not be in their lesson plans,” Swan said. “A lot of times, the teacher, specifically, with Planbook has the option to bump that part of the lesson that you didn’t get covered automatically over to the next day to allow you to make sure to cover it on another day.”
Craven said that sometimes, even the very best of lessons may not go exactly to plan.
“Sometimes, teachers have the best intentions for a particular lesson on a particular day,” Craven said. “But maybe that particular class just doesn’t grasp that concept. And the teacher realizes, ‘It’s going to take me a couple days to do this.’ That means the whole lessons for the week are going to change.
“You might have two math classes, and maybe it’s the same level, but one class grabbed it real fast and the teacher can go on with that class. But the other class, they were struggling with it. So, the teacher knows they’ve got to go back and reteach that. I think the intention of the bill is good to keep parents informed. But you’ve got to understand, this is the real world.”
Should the bill pass into law, however, it should be a fairly simple process for BCPS to follow.
“I think it would just be a matter of us putting access out there for Planbook,” Swan said. “It’s already out there as far as the parents just needing to request it through their teacher.”
Craven said it also would not be difficult for schools to provide information on assemblies or guest speakers, often receiving information and materials from the speakers to distribute.
“It should be relatively simple for our school system to provide that information,” Craven said. “Now, that’s going to be an abundant amount of information on the school’s website, especially if you think about a high school. There’s so many courses that are taught, but it’s very possible. And the materials, that would not be complicated at all, either, to put on either the Burke County Public Schools website or the individual school websites.”
