School official calls bill 'redundant'

“For example, there’s a library book that you didn’t feel like it was appropriate for an elementary school. So, you contacted the principal and said, ‘I have issues with this book and I’d like you to take a look at it.’ So, the principal might do that and should have a committee at their school that reviews that, looks at it the information and decides whether that book needs to be pulled or not.”

Craven said she believes it’s also important for teachers to make sure they are abiding by the standard course of study and not try to place undue personal influence on the lessons taught.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A good teacher, a student would never know how they felt about politics, religion or anything like that,” Craven said. “They would get in there and they would teach the lesson, and they would teach it so that the student could formulate their own ideas and beliefs, not try to cram their particular ideas or beliefs into the student’s head.

“So, a good teacher is going to go in there and present the material, give all kinds of different scenarios, but the child would never know what their political party or religious beliefs were. They might see it on Facebook, but not in the classroom. It’s a time to open children’s minds.”