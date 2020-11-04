School system reports 18 more positive cases

Burke County Public Schools on Wednesday said it had 18 more COVID-19 cases in its schools for the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.
The numbers, provided by Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer, said that eight of those cases were in the county’s high schools, seven were in middle schools and three cases were in elementary schools.
In addition to the positive tests, Shuffler said the system saw 187 more isolations and quarantines, which are required due to exposure or symptoms, during the same week. Of that number, 110 were in elementary schools, 44 in middle schools and 31 in high schools.
During Monday evening’s Burke County Board of Education work session, Miranda Michaels, heading of school nursing for the system, gave a presentation to the board that said that at least 105 students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus between Sept. 7 and Nov. 1. Of those cases, 53 were in elementary schools, 28 were in high schools, 25 were in middle schools and one other case was reported.
Support Local Journalism
In that same nearly-two-month span, the system saw 1,452 people placed into isolation or quarantine. For the most recent period of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, numbers showed fewer than 50 quarantined staff due to exposure, isolated staff due to symptoms, positive staff tests and positive student tests; and between 50 to 100 student quarantines due to exposure and student isolations due to symptoms.
Icard Elementary School remained in remote learning-only mode through Thursday, Nov. 5, after a COVID-19 cluster. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or first positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases.
Per state law, child care centers and schools are required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases, including COVID-19, to the local health director of the county or district in which the school or facility is located. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, public reporting of clusters in child care and school settings is necessary to protect public health and implement control measures.
Shuffler said last week that the school system’s report identified nine people — six staff members and three students — at Icard who tested positive during the cluster.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!