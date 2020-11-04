School system reports 18 more positive cases

Burke County Public Schools on Wednesday said it had 18 more COVID-19 cases in its schools for the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.

The numbers, provided by Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer, said that eight of those cases were in the county’s high schools, seven were in middle schools and three cases were in elementary schools.

In addition to the positive tests, Shuffler said the system saw 187 more isolations and quarantines, which are required due to exposure or symptoms, during the same week. Of that number, 110 were in elementary schools, 44 in middle schools and 31 in high schools.

During Monday evening’s Burke County Board of Education work session, Miranda Michaels, heading of school nursing for the system, gave a presentation to the board that said that at least 105 students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus between Sept. 7 and Nov. 1. Of those cases, 53 were in elementary schools, 28 were in high schools, 25 were in middle schools and one other case was reported.

