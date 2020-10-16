Schools earn 5210 recognition

Salem Elementary School continued its healthy tradition by earning a second award from the 5210 Healthy Together program sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
Salem Elementary School earned its second Silver award and Drexel Elementary School earned its first Silver. Both schools now have banners proclaiming the award.
“5-2-1-0 encourages kids to eat five handfuls of fruits and vegetables per day, limit recreational screen time to two hours or less, get one hour of exercise or play each day, and drink zero sugary drinks,” said Aubrey B. Murphy, 5210 coordinator and wellness coach at CHS Blue Ridge. “The program is reaching more than 5,300 kids in Burke County and is aimed at fourth graders.”
Salem Elementary earned its recognition two years ago partly for its incorporation of “brain breaks,” a five-minute activity break. Last year, the Tigers continued using brain breaks to practice counting and spelling. The school also started a student-parent fitness club for afterschool that was sponsored by Emma Watson, a fifth grade teacher and Seth Presnell, who oversees the afterschool program. P.E. teacher Brian Lowman said teachers and students with their parents enjoyed the fitness club and they hope to keep it going.
Support Local Journalism
The Drexel Wolverines also focused on brain breaks during class lessons and started a P.E. Club and archery team coordinated by PE teacher Jodi Brown.
More than 24,000 students from 45 schools in North and South Carolina participate in the Healthy Together program. In Burke County, 13 elementary schools participated in the 5210 program for 2019-20.
“I worked with the P.E. teachers at each school which I visited five times throughout the year,” Murphy said. “We want to improve the environment within local schools though offering classroom activity ideas, resources, and tools for teachers and administrators to get their students eating, moving, and learning in a healthier way.”
Participating schools are Drexel, Forest Hill, George Hildebrand, Glen Alpine, Hildebrand, Hillcrest, Icard, Mountain View, Mull, Oak Hill, Salem, Valdese, and W.A. Young Elementary.
“We encourage staff to take an active role in creating healthy learning environments and to help students learn that the healthy choice is the easy choice,” Murphy said. “This is only the beginning for the 5210 Healthy Together program recognition for Burke County and we cannot wait to see what goals are met for the 2019-20 year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!