Schools earn 5210 recognition

Salem Elementary School continued its healthy tradition by earning a second award from the 5210 Healthy Together program sponsored by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.

Salem Elementary School earned its second Silver award and Drexel Elementary School earned its first Silver. Both schools now have banners proclaiming the award.

“5-2-1-0 encourages kids to eat five handfuls of fruits and vegetables per day, limit recreational screen time to two hours or less, get one hour of exercise or play each day, and drink zero sugary drinks,” said Aubrey B. Murphy, 5210 coordinator and wellness coach at CHS Blue Ridge. “The program is reaching more than 5,300 kids in Burke County and is aimed at fourth graders.”

Salem Elementary earned its recognition two years ago partly for its incorporation of “brain breaks,” a five-minute activity break. Last year, the Tigers continued using brain breaks to practice counting and spelling. The school also started a student-parent fitness club for afterschool that was sponsored by Emma Watson, a fifth grade teacher and Seth Presnell, who oversees the afterschool program. P.E. teacher Brian Lowman said teachers and students with their parents enjoyed the fitness club and they hope to keep it going.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}