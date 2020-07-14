Schools to reopen with in-person and remote learning options

“We know schools will look a lot different this year,” Cooper said. “They have to, in order to be safe and effective. The public health experts and the school leaders developed these safety rules to protect the students, teachers and their families. They’ve also developed detailed procedures for what will happen if a student or a teacher tests positive. Plan B is the baseline for our state.”

Cooper also warned of the virus worsening in the next month and the effects that this could have on the state’s reopening plan.

“If trends spike and in-person schools cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will need to move to all-remote learning. There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools,” he said. “This announcement is the result of careful collaborative and painstaking work. As with many choices during this pandemic, we’re working with the best information and science that we have today.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we’re doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health care experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school.”