Schools to reopen with in-person and remote learning options

Teachers, parents, and school faculty throughout the state received the news they have been waiting to hear from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding the 2020-21 school year, as he announced Tuesday K-12 public schools will meet in a hybrid setting, featuring a mix of remote and in-person learning when schools return in the fall.
“This is the Plan B that we asked schools to prepare,” Cooper said. “It’s a measured, balanced approach that will allow children to attend, but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning and more.”
As a part of this plan, the state is encouraging fully remote options for those who choose it, such as the N.C. Virtual Academy, a program Burke County Public Schools unveiled last week. In addition, Cooper said school districts are given the option of choosing Plan C, strictly remote learning, if they choose.
Cooper shared information on the requirements of the hybrid plan, which will use both remote and in-person learning.
Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student in all schools for those who choose to attend in person. Schools will be required to limit the number of people in the building so as to maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. Symptom checks, including temperature checks will occur for children daily. Additionally, schedules must allow for cleaning practices, such as hand-washing, and cleaning of school materials, surfaces and equipment. Nonessential visitors and activities will be limited too, according to Cooper.
“We know schools will look a lot different this year,” Cooper said. “They have to, in order to be safe and effective. The public health experts and the school leaders developed these safety rules to protect the students, teachers and their families. They’ve also developed detailed procedures for what will happen if a student or a teacher tests positive. Plan B is the baseline for our state.”
Cooper also warned of the virus worsening in the next month and the effects that this could have on the state’s reopening plan.
“If trends spike and in-person schools cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will need to move to all-remote learning. There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools,” he said. “This announcement is the result of careful collaborative and painstaking work. As with many choices during this pandemic, we’re working with the best information and science that we have today.
“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we’re doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health care experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school.”
Cooper said the benefits of in-person school, particularly to the state’s most vulnerable student populations, contributed to the state’s decision.
“We know that schools provide so much more than just academic lessons,” he said. “They support our children’s social, emotional and physical development. They’re reliable sources of good meals. They are a critical line of defense when a student has a troubled home life, including abuse, mental health, hunger and homelessness.”
Check back with The News Herald for more detailed information on the governor’s schools reopening plan.
