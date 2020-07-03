State residents split on how to open schools

“No demographic subgroup in our survey was in consensus about what K-12 schools should do in fall 2020,” Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and associate professor of political science and policy studies at Elon said. “That all three broad approaches for reopening K-12 schools have similar levels of support is a testament to the uncertainty, complexity and difficulty of the decision.”

This complexity and uncertainty extends to the top levels of government, as state officials attempt to make sense of an ever-changing situation.

“We continue to get in more evidence regarding the kinds of steps we need to take to make sure that our teachers and our children are safe at school,” Cooper said Wednesday in a media briefing. “We’re continuing to get more input from teachers and parents and we want to assimilate all of that and make a decision within the next couple of weeks.”

Cooper said Wednesday that he directed a number of schools that were scheduled to open in July to conduct remote learning until he hands down a directive on reopening in the next few weeks.

During the briefing Wednesday, Cooper highlighted the importance that in-person school plays in a child’s development, both educational and otherwise.