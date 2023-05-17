As often happens when the school year reaches its home stretch, Burke County Public Schools has announced a round of leadership position changes within the school system.

Superintendent Mike Swan announced several such changes, which will take effect on July 1, through an email to all BCPS employees on Monday.

“I am confident each of these assignments will help our school system continue to grow and achieve excellence,” Swan wrote in the email.

Ross Rumbaugh, who has filled the role of director of testing and accountability for about a decade, will transition into the role of principal at Hillcrest Elementary School. Prior to his testing and accountability posting, Rumbaugh briefly held the principal post at Heritage Middle School after being named to it in June 2012.

“Dr. Rumbaugh brings a wealth of curriculum knowledge and experience to Hillcrest and is passionate about academic growth for all students, and I have no doubt that Hillcrest will prosper under his leadership,” Swan wrote in the email.

Taking over the role of director of testing, accountability and advanced learning is Christie Abernathy. She most recently has held the dual role of director of advanced education and innovation and principal of Burke Middle College since 2019.

“Having served at the elementary, middle and high school levels, she will continue to be an asset to teachers and principals in leveraging student data for increased student outcomes,” Swan wrote of Abernathy in his email.

Additionally, Kristin Edwards has been named BCPS’ post-secondary success coordinator, a role that will see her lead the school system’s partnership with Western Piedmont Community College and oversee the BCPS Career and College Promise program, in addition to leading the district’s GEAR UP program in partnership with Appalachian State University. Edwards has served as the coordinator and principal of Burke Virtual Academy since 2020.

“Dr. Edwards has a passion for working with students and families to help them find avenues of success,” Swan wrote. “I am confident that her leadership will strengthen these programs and will provide increased opportunities for students as they embark on post-secondary journeys.”

More than a half-dozen current BCPS principals will move from one school to another.

Jessie Gravel will move from Drexel Elementary School to Walter Johnson Middle School.

Leanna McKinney will move from Icard Elementary School to fill the Drexel post.

Carly Johnson, who had been principal at Hillcrest, will move to Icard.

Jeannie Jandrew will leave Table Rock Middle School to become principal of Burke Middle College and Burke Virtual Academy.

Heather Hollifield, currently an assistant principal at Freedom High School, will be the new principal at Table Rock.

Karen Goins will move from Mull Elementary to be principal at East Burke Middle School.

And Amber Lackey, an assistant principal at Valdese Elementary School, will take over the principal role at Mull.

“It is hard to believe the end of another school year is quickly approaching,” Swan wrote to his employees. “I trust that you will focus on ending the 2022-2023 school year on a strong and positive note. As always, I appreciate your support during this season of change. Thank you for all that you do. You are appreciated.”