Top mathletes awarded at district competition

VALDESE -- Top Burke County Public Schools math students recently competed at the district's annual MathCounts Competition.

The competition, held at the Old Rock School on Wednesday, March, 16, featured students competing in three different rounds: individual, team and face-off.

The top eight students from the individual round advanced to the face-off challenge on stage in front of an audience. As math problems popped up on the overhead screen, the students used pencil and paper to compute their answers as calculators were not allowed during this round. With buzzers in hand, the students rang in to give their answer to judges Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability; Christie Abernathy, director of advanced learning and innovation/principal of Burke Middle College; and Kristin Edwards, coordinator/principal of Burke Virtual Academy.

Bailey Heape from Oak Hill Elementary School was awarded first place in the individual round. Mason Money from Forest Hill Elementary School was runner up. In school placements, Ray Childers Elementary School took first place; Oak Hill Elementary placed second and W.A. Young came in third.

“It was such a pleasure and honor seeing these students compete," BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said. "They have truly worked so hard to get to this moment. A big shout out to the teachers and parents who helped them along the way. Math is not an easy subject for some, but each one of these students paved their way and did a great job. Congratulations to them all.”