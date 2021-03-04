Virtual academy holding open enrollment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As students work through daily lessons, their online teachers provide them with meaningful and timely feedback and instruction in a virtual setting,” Edwards said. “Students are still assigned to their base school and can participate in extracurricular activities to help them explore interests and stay connected to their peers.”

Students still will be assigned to their base school, but will operate under the Burke Virtual Academy handbook. Attendance requirements include at least some live sessions.

New students and kindergarten students should enroll at their base school in the district they are assigned. Parents also must have a valid email address for contact purposes. A new application must be completed for each student who wishes to enroll during the 2021-22 school year.

For secondary students, all virtual classes, including NCVPS, APEX, Burke Virtual courses and Career and College Promise, now must be accessed through enrollment in Burke Virtual Academy. They should use the Burke Virtual Academy application to access any of these online programs.