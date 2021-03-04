Virtual academy holding open enrollment

Burke County Public Schools’ Burke Virtual Academy is holding open enrollment for students interested in a virtual education experience for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Burke Virtual Academy is for any student in kindergarten through 12th grade wishing to take a full slate of online classes, or for middle and high school students who would like to enroll in at least one online class while attending face-to-face classes at their base school and/or Western Piedmont Community College. The deadline to enroll in Burke Virtual Academy is Friday, April 16. To enroll, visit bit.ly/ApplyBVA.
Enrollment requires a year-long commitment from kindergarten through eighth-grade students and a semester-long commitment for ninth- through 12th-grade students. Students also must meet certain eligibility requirements.
“It is important to us that each Burke County Public School student experience academic success,” said Kristen Edwards, coordinator of Burke Virtual Academy. “We have outlined eligibility requirements for students specific to their grade level. Please review the requirements found in the Burke Virtual Academy Student Handbook or the Burke Virtual Academy website to ensure your student's success.”
Edwards said K-2 parents are asked to be actively involved in their students’ virtual learning experiences and act as hands-on learning coaches. Orientations and virtual parent support groups will be available to help parents navigate virtual learning.
“As students work through daily lessons, their online teachers provide them with meaningful and timely feedback and instruction in a virtual setting,” Edwards said. “Students are still assigned to their base school and can participate in extracurricular activities to help them explore interests and stay connected to their peers.”
Students still will be assigned to their base school, but will operate under the Burke Virtual Academy handbook. Attendance requirements include at least some live sessions.
New students and kindergarten students should enroll at their base school in the district they are assigned. Parents also must have a valid email address for contact purposes. A new application must be completed for each student who wishes to enroll during the 2021-22 school year.
For secondary students, all virtual classes, including NCVPS, APEX, Burke Virtual courses and Career and College Promise, now must be accessed through enrollment in Burke Virtual Academy. They should use the Burke Virtual Academy application to access any of these online programs.
“The Virtual Academy's online learning offers flexibility for students and parents as you can organize your daily school work routine to fit your lifestyle,” said Christie Abernathy, BCPS’ director of advanced learning and innovation. “Students can pursue outside interests while receiving personalized learning tailored to their needs. Local, talented teachers provide students engaging and interactive instruction while allowing parents to help guide and facilitate their child's education in a home setting. The blended learning approach helps students form relationships with their teachers while at the same time gaining independence to work on their schedule.”
For more information, visit the Burke Virtual Academy website at bcva.burke.k12.nc.us. To enroll, visit bit.ly/ApplyBVA.