WATCH NOW: Family, friends of Burke woman mark 100th birthday

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Dorothy Hawkins has had her share of birthday celebrations but Friday marked one that few ever see.
Dorothy’s friends and family, and staff where she lives, held a 100th birthday celebration for her at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rutherford College. Some members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners also were on hand to present her with a proclamation declaring the day Dorothy Hawkins Day. One of her sons, Bruce Hawkins Sr., is a former county commissioner.
Dorothy wore a sash that read “100 and Fabulous” during the socially-distanced ceremony, which took place outside the center.
Dorothy said it “feels good” to have the day be named for her.
She was also asked her secret to living 100 years.
“Praising the Lord,” Dorothy said. “And thank him for letting me live to be 100.”
Bruce said his mother’s endurance may have been partly fueled by her children.
“Jokingly, I would say if anybody raised seven boys, that gives you the willpower to want to live on,” Bruce said. “She has always been a woman of faith, a woman that has stood by her husband and her family, and has always been there when we needed her."
Dorothy, a lifelong resident of Burke County, is one of 10 children. She married Alonzo Edward Hawkins, with whom she had seven children, including Bruce. She has 27 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and even some great-great-grandchildren, Bruce said.
Even though the celebration was about her, Dorothy gave a shout-out to the staff where she lives.
“I love y’all,” she told College Pines staff. “I thank y’all for being so good to me.”
Dorothy has lived at College Pines since April 2019. Denise Seagle is director of activities at College Pines.
“She is so sweet,” Seagle said. “She’s always got a smile for me every morning. She loves the Lord. She gets along with all the staff. She’s always very thankful for everything that we do for her. She’s always saying ‘thank you’ and telling us to have a good day.
“She likes her snacks,” Seagle said. “The honey buns are her favorite. Honey buns and her Pepsi – she likes to be sure that she has those. She also does word search puzzles.”
Bruce has a feeling his mother’s sweet tooth may have kept her going, too.
“The honey buns and the Society Snuff have helped her along,” Bruce joked. “Especially at the nursing home.”
As a grandmother to 27 grandchildren, it’s no surprise that Dorothy watches over her companions at the assisted living center.
“She kind of watches after her roommate,” Seagle said. “If we’re passing snacks out in the hall, we ask Dorothy if she wants anything and she will say, ‘No I don’t, but (my roommate) probably does. You’d better leave her something.’ She’s always looking out for the other people.”
Seagle said the other College Pine residents are very happy for Dorothy on her special day.
“We have a few who are close to that age, or are getting ready to hit that age,” she said. “We’re going to have an afternoon snack cart with cupcakes. We’re going to decorate a little card and have (Dorothy’s) picture on it and (a message reading) ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. So, everyone gets to celebrate with a little cupcake in their rooms.”
As part of her birthday celebration Friday, Dorothy was presented with a plaque proclaiming the day Dorothy Hawkin’s Day. Members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners attended her birthday celebration.
“I’ve known Bruce for over 50 years,” County Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell said during the ceremony. “We’ve been the best of friends. This woman has raised some great children. I’ve been friends with Bruce’s brother. This is a momentous occasion for us to be here on the 100th birthday of his momma. These are the epitome of good folk. This is a God-fearing Christian woman who raised a great family. Bruce, we are just so proud to be here.”
County Commissioner Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee read the proclamation establishing the day be named in her honor, which was passed at the August county commissioner meeting.
“Whereas the Burke County Board of Commissioners hopes Mrs. Hawkins is blessed with good health and happiness throughout her 100th year and beyond, and Mrs. Hawkins reflects upon a century of memories and accomplishments, we hope she is filled with joy and optimism,” Mulwee read from the proclamation. “Now, therefore, be it proclaimed that the Burke County Board of Commissioners does hereby recognize and congratulate Mrs. Hawkins upon the celebration of her 100th birthday and extends its best wishes to her, wishing her continued health and happiness.”
Bruce, who served as a county commissioner from 2008 to 2012, said the current commissioners recognizing his mother is an honor.
“I certainly appreciate the board of county commissioners recognizing my mother and giving her this honor and naming the 28th day of August as Dorothy Hawkins Day,” he said. “The family is most appreciative for it.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
