WATCH NOW: Local musician records stirring 'Banner' rendition atop mountain

Amador and Powell lugged a camera, amp, cords and Amador’s 2012 custom-made Gibson up the mountain, waking up at 5 a.m. and heading up at 6 a.m. The idea to wake up at that time came from Powell, who runs his own video production company locally called LUMA Films, and also works as a music teacher at Liberty Middle School.

“I called him and I said, ‘The light is going to be perfect early,'” Powell said. “We drove up the (Linville) Gorge and got up there at 6 a.m. We were very lucky, because I thought, ‘No one’s going to be up there at 6 a.m. on a Tuesday.’ But, we got up there and there were eight cars in the parking lot. We got up there, and we went off the left side, and it just so happened that no one was on that side of the mountain. So that was the perfect spot – I had the perfect frame and the vantage point to see that spot. It was a challenge, but it was great because no one was there.”