WATCH NOW: Local musician records stirring 'Banner' rendition atop mountain

A Morganton man received significant traction for a video in which he performed a guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” atop Hawksbill Mountain.
Abraham Amador, 46, came to his producer and audio engineer, Alex Powell, 31, with an idea of playing the rendition after being inspired by another video, Bon Jovi’s “Bed of Roses.”
Amador and Powell lugged a camera, amp, cords and Amador’s 2012 custom-made Gibson up the mountain, waking up at 5 a.m. and heading up at 6 a.m. The idea to wake up at that time came from Powell, who runs his own video production company locally called LUMA Films, and also works as a music teacher at Liberty Middle School.
“I called him and I said, ‘The light is going to be perfect early,'” Powell said. “We drove up the (Linville) Gorge and got up there at 6 a.m. We were very lucky, because I thought, ‘No one’s going to be up there at 6 a.m. on a Tuesday.’ But, we got up there and there were eight cars in the parking lot. We got up there, and we went off the left side, and it just so happened that no one was on that side of the mountain. So that was the perfect spot – I had the perfect frame and the vantage point to see that spot. It was a challenge, but it was great because no one was there.”
The yellow guitar Amador played in the video, which has garnered more than 38,000 views as of Wednesday, is a prototype made by a team of builders at instruments store Sweetwater in California, according to Amador.
Amador and Powell began working with ideas for the project based on the Bon Jovi video and Powell's vision of "the reverb bouncing off the mountains," according to both men. For Amador though, his purpose for the video went deeper than visuals.
“Before all the political issues (surrounding George Floyd) happened lately, we planned the song because I wanted to express how grateful I am for this country,” Amador said. “Every single American person – White, Black, Chinese – in my experience, have extended their hands (to me) and said, ‘I want to help you.’ So, in my experience, I am very grateful to be an American citizen."
Amador joked that he didn't get the chance to practice the song, which was further immortalized in 1969 when Jimi Hendrix played a version during Woodstock.
“I think it’s a great song,” he said. “It has a great theme of freedom. So I said, ‘I’m going to do this,’ so every single time people watch the video they will remember this as an expression of freedom from a guy who came as an immigrant and was welcomed.’”
Outside of playing music, Amador stays busy, as he teaches music locally and is also a luthier, or a guitar builder. He worked both positions at the former The Music Center, which was located on North Sterling Street downtown, before closing in 2017. He currently teaches music to the public and does his luthier work at his studio on the top floor of the First United Methodist Church, located at 200 N. King St.
Amador is originally from Honduras, where he studied choir direction at the National Music School in Honduras. He has been playing guitar for more than 30 years, and he started his career as a musician working at a bar at 16 years old. As a teenager, he sought out a Honduran musician named Luis Lagos to study the guitar under him.
“I didn’t know that he lived in the same neighborhood as my girlfriend,” Amador said. “But when I saw him play, I said, ‘Oh, this is what I want to do the rest of my life. I want to be like that guy. That’s all I want to do.’ So I went and found where he lived and asked him to allow me to watch him practice, and he did.”
Another Honduran, Eduardo Cedeno, also served as a mentor to Amador.
“(Cedeno) actually took me to the next level,” Amador said. “He showed me how to play correctly, technique-wise, and introduced me to Van Halen and all the American music, like Megadeth. I always listened to (metal), but I played rock and roll at the bars.”
At 19 years old, he was the lead man in Trauma, one of the first thrash metal bands in Honduras. He came to the U.S. in 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks. He came to work for Hispanic churches in Florida as a worship leader and assistant to the pastor and training bands.
“When I came to this country, I came with two pairs of shoes, two sets of clothes, a bag full of books, my Gibson Les Paul,” Amador said.
“I could tell when I met him… he had a few shirts in his closet and a big Mesa Boogie Triple Rectifier (guitar amp),” Powell said. “I was like, ‘This guy’s got his priorities set.'”
Amador was eventually introduced to Daniel Gutierrez, a reverend with Nueva Vida (New Life) Church of God, who recruited him to Morganton to train Hispanic churches locally.
“The universe takes you where you need to be to do exactly what you need to,” he said. “When I came to Morganton, everything flourished. I met my wife here, and I have three kids.”
In the meantime, Amador and Powell are working on a few songs that could potentially be released soon. For now though, Amador said the video serves as a reminder of what unity and compassion can bring to a community and a country as a whole.
“This (video) is the result of when people welcome others without discrimination and racism,” Amador said. “People are able to give their talents and give back to the community.”
To view the video, click here or head to https://bit.ly/2CH3c0u.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
