WCU announces spring 2020 graduates

Western Carolina University announced its spring 2020 graduates this week. Many local students were among those who earned degrees from the institution.
They are:
» Jordan Lynne Brittain, of Connelly Springs, received a B.S. in anthropology.
» Kierra Brooke Lee, of Connelly Springs, received a B.S.-Business Administration in marketing.
» Jena Renae Castle, of Hickory, received a B.S. in anthropology.
» Laura Paige Abernathy, of Hildebran, received a B.S.-Education in social sciences.
» Kelsea Ann Hollowell, of Hildebran, received a B.S.W. in social work.
» Haley S. Tomlinson, of Icard, received a B.S.W. in social work.
» Lauren Cadence Arney, of Morganton, received a B.S. in psychology.
» Tyler Michael Bray, of Morganton, received a B.S. in environmental science.
» Hannah Marie Buchanan, of Morganton, received a B.S. in anthropology.
» Joseph William Chimiak, of Morganton, received a B.S. in criminal justice.
» Sue Chue, of Morganton, received a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering.
» Elijah Paul Timothy Dale, of Morganton, received a B.S. in natural resource conservation.
» Cassidy Owens Dale, of Morganton, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.
» Samantha Lynn Haycraft, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in marketing.
» Emily Lowdermilk Keathley, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in business administration and law.
» Kelly Keating Friedman, of Morganton, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.
» Sallie Anne Perdieu, of Morganton, received a B.S. in nursing.
» Jessica Leena Ray, of Morganton, received a B.S. Education in special education inclusive education.
» Montana Logan Rose, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in accounting.
» Brooke Lonon Smith, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in management.
» Michael Edward Swan, of Morganton, received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership.
» Corey Dale Blevins, of Valdese, received a Bachelor of Music in music.
» Rebecca Lee Bolick, of Valdese, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.
» Patrick Christopher Greer, of Valdese, received a B.S.-Business Administration in management.
» Ronald James Regan, of Valdese, received a B.S. in engineering technology.
» Kelsey Renee Walker, of Valdese, received a B.S.-Business Administration in business administration and law.
