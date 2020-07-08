WCU announces spring 2020 graduates
Western Carolina University

News Herald file photo

Western Carolina University announced its spring 2020 graduates this week. Many local students were among those who earned degrees from the institution. 

They are:

» Jordan Lynne Brittain, of Connelly Springs, received a B.S. in anthropology.

» Kierra Brooke Lee, of Connelly Springs, received a B.S.-Business Administration in marketing.

» Jena Renae Castle, of Hickory, received a B.S. in anthropology.

» Laura Paige Abernathy, of Hildebran, received a B.S.-Education in social sciences.

» Kelsea Ann Hollowell, of Hildebran, received a B.S.W. in social work.

» Haley S. Tomlinson, of Icard, received a B.S.W. in social work.

» Lauren Cadence Arney, of Morganton, received a B.S. in psychology.

» Tyler Michael Bray, of Morganton, received a B.S. in environmental science.

» Hannah Marie Buchanan, of Morganton, received a B.S. in anthropology.

» Joseph William Chimiak, of Morganton, received a B.S. in criminal justice.

» Sue Chue, of Morganton, received a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering.

» Elijah Paul Timothy Dale, of Morganton, received a B.S. in natural resource conservation.

» Cassidy Owens Dale, of Morganton, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.

» Samantha Lynn Haycraft, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in marketing.

» Emily Lowdermilk Keathley, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in business administration and law.

» Kelly Keating Friedman, of Morganton, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.

» Sallie Anne Perdieu, of Morganton, received a B.S. in nursing.

» Jessica Leena Ray, of Morganton, received a B.S. Education in special education inclusive education.

» Montana Logan Rose, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in accounting.

» Brooke Lonon Smith, of Morganton, received a B.S.-Business Administration in management.

» Michael Edward Swan, of Morganton, received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership.

» Corey Dale Blevins, of Valdese, received a Bachelor of Music in music.

» Rebecca Lee Bolick, of Valdese, received a B.S. in birth-kindergarten.

» Patrick Christopher Greer, of Valdese, received a B.S.-Business Administration in management.

» Ronald James Regan, of Valdese, received a B.S. in engineering technology.

» Kelsey Renee Walker, of Valdese, received a B.S.-Business Administration in business administration and law.

