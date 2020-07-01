WCU grad school to hold online open house sessions throughout 2020

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University will hold a series of virtual Open House events beginning in July for prospective students interested in graduate study.
WCU’s graduate school is moving its regularly scheduled open house sessions in Cullowhee and at Biltmore Park Town Square in Asheville online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first session is set for Thursday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The open house events will continue on a monthly basis, alternating between Cullowhee-based residential programs and Asheville-based residential programs.
Each open house will include an introduction to WCU, an overview of the graduate school, application process information, student success stories and breakout sessions with representatives of academic programs.
Prospective students should register at least two days prior to the selected open house to ensure that appropriate program representatives are available. To register, visit gradopenhouseinfo.wcu.edu.
The schedule for 2020:
» Thursday, July 16, 5-7 p.m. – Cullowhee programs.
» Thursday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m. – Asheville programs.
» Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. – Cullowhee programs.
» Wednesday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m. – Asheville programs.
» Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon – Cullowhee programs.
» Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m. – Asheville programs.
Current plans call for graduate school open house sessions in 2021 to be held onsite in Cullowhee and Asheville. Those plans are subject to change based on guidance related to COVID-19.
Separate open house sessions for programs that are offered totally online are being scheduled and will be announced when details are finalized.
