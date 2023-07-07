The Western Piedmont Foundation hosted a “Building Futures, Building Careers” event on Tuesday, June 27.

The event was an exclusive donor preview of the new Regional Skilled Trades Solution Center, which is set to open Fall 2023 on Western Piedmont Community College’s main campus in Morganton.

The Western Piedmont Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the college and has existed for 56 years to support the college’s students and critical institutional needs such as the Regional Skilled Trades Solution Center.

The event provided foundation contributors an opportunity to see firsthand how WPCC is working to strengthen the skilled trades worker pipeline throughout western North Carolina through affordable and accessible training.

“We wanted to provide some of our most generous and longstanding supporters with an initial tour of our incredible Skilled Trades Solution Center. This event was an opportunity to demonstrate how our college is continually working to support both Burke County citizens and our regional industry partners,” Western Piedmont Foundation Executive Director Lisa Miller said.

The Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina Connect Bonds, Burke County government, the Cannon Foundation, Wall Lumber Company and Mark Buff were recognized as organizational funders and private donors.

“WPCC is proud to support the skilled trades in our community and demonstrate our commitment to meeting needs for high skilled jobs in the construction trade industry,” WPCC President Joel Welch said. “We are even more proud to be in a community that has demonstrated its support for construction trades through the financial support of our new Regional Construction Trades Solution Center.”

The Western Piedmont Foundation also presented Linda Wall, Western Piedmont Foundation board member, with the inaugural Western Piedmont Legacy Award in recognition of 38 years of service to both the college and the foundation.