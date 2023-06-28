CULLOWHEE — On June 21, Western Carolina University Chancellor Kelli R. Brown and Joel D. Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College, signed a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions that guarantees admission to WCU for all WPCC graduates who satisfy certain requirements.

The MOU will offer a direct pathway for students at Western Piedmont to earn their four-year degree at WCU.

“Western Carolina University is proud to partner with Western Piedmont Community College in streamlining the pathway for transfer students to further their education,” Brown said. “As a community college graduate myself, I understand the unique challenges that students often face in their transition from community college to university and look forward to helping provide a pathway that is not only affordable but also leads to a high-quality, four-year education.”

Welch is excited to see the impact Western Piedmont students will leave at WCU.

“Western Piedmont Community College is excited about our new partnership with Western Carolina University and the opportunities that it will provide to our students,” he said. “Through our partnership, students will have a straightforward path to pursue their educational goals. I look forward to seeing our students achieve great things at WCU.”

Students who are interested in participating must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a currently enrolled student at Western Piedmont in a degree-seeking capacity;

Submit WCU application for admission and records by WCU deadlines

Submit application fee or waiver and fulfill all commitment action steps

Be in good standing at Western Piedmont and other institutions attended

Demonstrate good citizenship and conduct

Earn and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.50 at Western Piedmont and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term

Earn an associate’s degree from Western Piedmont in a college transfer program or in an applied program for which an articulation agreement exists

Enroll at WCU within one academic year [within the next two regular terms (fall/spring semesters) of completion of the associate’s degree].