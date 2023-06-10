Western Piedmont Community College has been recognized as a United States Department of Labor Apprenticeship Ambassador.

The USDOL’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative is designed to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries, community-based organizations and other stakeholders to serve as champions for expanding and diversifying registered apprenticeship. WPCC is the second community college in North Carolina to receive this recognition.

WPCC joins the second cohort among 98 organizations chosen to serve as Apprenticeship Ambassadors in addition to the 205 already in service through the first cohort. As an ambassador, Western Piedmont is committed to promoting registered apprenticeships as a high-quality workforce development strategy to meet the needs of Burke County industries while expanding equitable opportunities for workers from historically underserved communities.

In a statement from the USDOL, Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Brent Parton said: “The Department of Labor has recruited 303 organizations to raise their voices in support of Registered Apprenticeships and help strengthen an economy that works for all by increasing awareness of and access to good-paying jobs. Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors represent industries that are key to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, bolstering its advanced manufacturing capabilities and expanding equitable access to Registered Apprenticeships in many industries.”

WPCC established the Partnership for Apprenticeship and Career Exploration program in 2021 with a focus to provide apprenticeship opportunities for workers to receive specialized training and enhance their job skills. Apprentices are paid while in the program along with earning an educational credential to demonstrate training. Currently 10 employers in Burke County are part of the PACE program, with more than active 50 apprentices. These apprentices are focused on high-demand, technical occupations in manufacturing, health care, skilled trades and public safety.

For more information about how a company can become a registered apprenticeship site, contact Rick Furse at Western Piedmont Community College at 828-448-3121 or tfurse@wpcc.edu.