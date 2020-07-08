WPCC to hold 'vast majority' of fall classes online

Welch said he has had the opportunity to talk to students and college faculty regarding the decision, which has resulted in mixed opinions from both parties.

“We’ve talked to (college personnel) who are ready to be on campus and others who are concerned,” Welch said. “The big thing is folks really would like a very clear-cut answer (regarding a return). That’s what we’re trying to give, in a situation that’s constantly changing. We are maintaining some flexibility, but most folks – when we talk about having our courses in a remote format, that format works for most people.”

Welch said a number of students have reached out to indicate their opinions to the college.

“We have some students who are very clear that they’re only coming back if we offer classes in a distance format,” he said. “We also have some students who are telling us they’re waiting to enroll to see if we will offer some face-to-face classes. We know that some students learn better in that environment. I understand why they’re waiting, so that’s why we’re looking at ways we may be able to serve them.”

The decision to hold mostly online classes came down to a number of factors, according to Welch.