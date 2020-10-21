Edward Phifer, candidate for NC Senate District 46 (Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties)

Answer: Yes, I believe that North Carolina should pass Medicaid Expansion. 13,244 hardworking people in this district of Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties would get coverage if Medicaid Expansion is passed. It would also bring in 780 new jobs to Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties and help keep rural hospitals open by saving the communities money if people have preventative care.

Question 2: Do you believe unemployment benefits in North Carolina should be expanded to beyond 12 weeks?

Answer: Yes, I believe that unemployment benefits should be expanded to beyond 12 weeks.

Question 3: Is there anything more you believe the North Carolina legislature could be doing or should have done to help residents or local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: The North Carolina Legislature should be/could have expanded Broadband internet service to rural areas, particularly during COVID-19 because many kids don’t have internet so they can’t do their school work at home. They also could have at least temporarily expanded Medicaid to people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and as a result have lost their health insurance as well.

Question 4: What are your views on legalizing Medical Marijuana?

Answer: I believe that we should legalize the selling and growing of medical marijuana because many studies have shown that it is generally safe and effective for most medical uses, both with the young and older populations.