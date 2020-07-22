Eight H.S. seniors selected for $2K scholarships

The Morganton Woman’s Club recently announced the eight high school seniors who were selected to receive the organization’s $2,000 scholarships toward the recipients’ college educations.
The scholarships went to Amelia Toole of Draughn High School, Khamkay Inthavong of Freedom High School, Brenna Nicole Pearson of Burke Middle College, Hannah Grace Ward of Freedom, Jasmine Alison Hunt of Freedom, Allison Claire Roper of Burke Middle College, Weston Matt Fleming of Patton High School, and Summer LeeAnn Kindley of East Burke High School.
Scholarship recipients were chosen on the basis of school grades, work ethic and extracurricular activities, including clubs, work, sports and volunteering.
"Congratulations are in order for eight high school seniors who have been selected to receive $2000 scholarships from the Morganton Woman's Club this year to go toward their college education,” said Woman’s Club President Lonna Wilson. “Thank you to every student who applied. It was a very tough decision as all of the applicants were deserving. The Morganton Woman's Club is always in awe at the qualifications of students each year when they send in their applications.”
The recipients were chosen after many hours of work by the Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee of Mary Rockett, Rebecca Whitley and Kay Lewis.
Wilson said the scholarship checks will be sent over the next couple weeks to the college of each recipient’s choice to be added to their tuition.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!