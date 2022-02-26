1 files for election Friday

The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.

Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.

Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Burke County Board of Elections.

Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.

Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Burke County (two seats) starts June 13 and ends July 1.