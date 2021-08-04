1 files for election, others look to 2022

After a rush of candidates filing for election last week, this week has only seen one file as of Wednesday.

But others are already preparing for a run in 2022.

The Burke County Board of Elections said Mary Ethridge filed Tuesday for Ward No. 3 seat on the Valdese Town Council.

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

As for 2022 races, it appears the sheriff’s race and clerk of court race already have become competitive.

Current Burke County Sheriff’s Office Major Banks Hinceman and former Sheriff Richard Epley, both Republicans, have each opened up candidate committees with the Burke County Board of Elections so they can take contributions and spend on their campaigns, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant recently announced he would not run for re-election.

In the race for clerk of court, current magistrate Eric Duckworth, a Democrat, and Crystal Carpenter, a Republican and current employee of the clerk of court, also have opened candidate committees to run for election in 2022, Mace said.