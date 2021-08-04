1 files for election, others look to 2022

After a rush of candidates filing for election last week, this week has only seen one file as of Wednesday.
But others are already preparing for a run in 2022.
The Burke County Board of Elections said Mary Ethridge filed Tuesday for Ward No. 3 seat on the Valdese Town Council.
Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.
As for 2022 races, it appears the sheriff’s race and clerk of court race already have become competitive.
Current Burke County Sheriff’s Office Major Banks Hinceman and former Sheriff Richard Epley, both Republicans, have each opened up candidate committees with the Burke County Board of Elections so they can take contributions and spend on their campaigns, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant recently announced he would not run for re-election.
In the race for clerk of court, current magistrate Eric Duckworth, a Democrat, and Crystal Carpenter, a Republican and current employee of the clerk of court, also have opened candidate committees to run for election in 2022, Mace said.
Those who have previously filed for nonpartisan 2021 races are:
School BoardCentral District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta
Morganton City CouncilDistrict No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 — Wendy Cato
Valdese Town CouncilMayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman
The seats up this year and the filing fees are:
Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:
Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)
Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:
District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)
In Valdese, the mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:
Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)
The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.