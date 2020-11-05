2020 poised to fall among closest races ever

The 2020 presidential election remained undecided Thursday evening, two days after Election Day, with electoral votes hanging in the balance in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

But whether Democratic challenger Joe Biden — who currently has 264 electoral votes by The Associated Press’ count — or Republican incumbent Donald Trump — who likely needs to carry all of the above states to remain in the White House — win, this race looks like it could fall among the closest U.S. presidential elections of all time.

It could even end up being decided by single-digit electoral votes, possibly as close as two.

With that in mind, what other past presidential elections have been as nail-biting as this one?

1796