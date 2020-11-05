2020 poised to fall among closest races ever

The 2020 presidential election remained undecided Thursday evening, two days after Election Day, with electoral votes hanging in the balance in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
But whether Democratic challenger Joe Biden — who currently has 264 electoral votes by The Associated Press’ count — or Republican incumbent Donald Trump — who likely needs to carry all of the above states to remain in the White House — win, this race looks like it could fall among the closest U.S. presidential elections of all time.
It could even end up being decided by single-digit electoral votes, possibly as close as two.
With that in mind, what other past presidential elections have been as nail-biting as this one?
1796
In the first election following the presidency of George Washington, 13 candidates received electoral votes in 1796. John Adams — who had claimed the second-most electoral votes in both 1788 and 1792, which meant by the rules of the time he was elected vice president — earned the most electoral votes this time around with 71, defeating Jefferson by just three votes to make Jefferson his vice president. Thomas Pinckney (59), Burr (30), Samuel Adams (15) and Oliver Ellsworth (11) combined to split the remainder of the 276 electoral votes.
1800
In 1800, Democratic-Republicans Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied with 73 electoral votes, while incumbent Federalist John Adams finished close behind with 65. At that time, electors cast two votes to determine both president and vice president, though with no distinction between the votes. The Democratic-Republicans’ plan to vote in the Electoral College in a way where Jefferson, their presidential candidate, would finish with more votes than Burr, their vice presidential candidate, didn’t work out. Jefferson eventually won the presidency by defeating Burr in a contingent election.
1824
The 1824 election was a doozy. Democratic-Republican Andrew Jackson tallied 99 electoral votes to party mate John Quincy Adams’ 84. But despite being 15 electoral votes ahead, Jackson’s total wasn’t a majority of the 261 total electoral votes, since William Crawford earned 41 and Henry Clay received 37. Thus, the vote went to the U.S. House of Representatives, where Adams — son of the second president — was awarded the office in a contingent election.
1876
Republican Rutherford B. Hayes claimed the 1876 election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden by just one electoral vote, winning 185-184 at a time when the Electoral College only had 369 electors, compared to the 538 now. After much post-election controversy, congressmen devised the Compromise of 1877, an unwritten deal that saw Democrats concede the presidency with the understanding that Hayes would pull federal troops out of the South and end the post-Civil War Reconstruction period.
2000
The 2000 election gained a notorious reputation due to a mandatory recount in Florida that was fraught with controversy. The recount eventually was ended by a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision. When the dust cleared, Republican George W. Bush claimed Florida by just 537 votes and the presidency by just five electoral votes over Democrat Vice President Al Gore, 271-266. Bush also flipped 11 states that had voted for Democrat Bill Clinton in 1996: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.
