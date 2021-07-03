3 file for election in Burke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School board, Morganton and Valdese

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education starts at noon July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13, said Burke County Board of Elections Director Debbie Mace.

The Burke County Board of Education will see two seats up for grabs in the Western District (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich).

The top vote getter in November will win the seat Hunt currently holds and the second-highest voter getter will win the unexpired term currently held by Sohovich, Mace said. Sohovich was appointed in late April to fill the seat after board member Edna Weller, who won re-election in 2019, stepped down in March.

The unexpired seat will end in 2023, Mace said.

The other school board seats up this year are one seat in the Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour) and one seat in the Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson). The filing fee for school board races is $20.

The seats up for election in Morganton and Valdese and the filing fee for those races are:

Morganton — One seat in District 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins); one seat in District 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato); The filing fee is $20.

Valdese — Mayor (incumbent Chip Black); Ward 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson); Ward 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson); Ward 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy); The filing fee for mayor is $12 and the filing fee for council is $10.