After state elections decision, Jacumin can move ahead with mayoral campaign

A Valdese mayoral candidate will be able to stay on the ballot for the November election after the North Carolina State Board of Elections upheld a county elections board decision.
After an appeal hearing on Friday, the state board voted unanimously to uphold the Burke County Board of Elections’ Aug. 19 decision that allowed Jimmy Jacumin to remain on the ballot in his bid for the mayor’s seat.
The Burke County board’s decision came after Steve Kiddy challenged Jacumin’s residency in the town. The county elections board denied, in a 3-2 vote, Kiddy’s challenge and Kiddy appealed the decision to the state board.
To run for a seat on the town board or for mayor, a candidate must live in the town limits.
Jacumin lived for decades in a home on Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs (Icard). He bought a house on Walsh Drive in Valdese in June. Candidate filing for the town of Valdese started July 26.
No new evidence was presented during the state board hearing. The state board had the record from the county elections board’s hearing on the matter. Kiddy and Jacumin’s attorney, Nathan Miller, were each given five minutes during the hearing to make a statement.
Kiddy’s statement to the state board argued, in part, that Jacumin made no attempt to update any of his personal documentation or records to reflect the change of address to Walsh Drive until after the residency challenge was filed. He also said Jacumin previously testified that he sleeps at the new residence 80% of the time, not 100% of the time. Kiddy said he does not feel that is abandonment of Jacumin’s old address without intent to return, which is one of the requirements of state law.
Kiddy also argued that two Burke County elections board members should have recused themselves from voting during that board’s hearing on the challenge because of their close ties with Jacumin.
In his statement, Miller told the board that Jacumin receives electric and cable bills for the Walsh Drive residence, and he changed his address on his driver’s license, his registration for several vehicles and his bank accounts. In addition, Miller said, Jacumin deeded his Miller Bridge home to his children.
In November, voters will decide between Jacumin, Charlie Watts and Annmarie Baker for the mayor’s seat.