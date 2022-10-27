Billy Martin, Democrat candidate for N.C. Senate 46

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Billy Martin

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 73

Profession: Retired Educator & Current Marion City Council Member

Education: BS - Winston-Salem State University; MA - Western Carolina University

Family: Wife, 2 children & 8 grandchildren

Community Involvement: Marion City Council; Addies Chapel United Methodist Church - Treasurer; West Marion Community Forum, Inc. - Chairman

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. Do you believe the state should expand Medicaid? Why or why not?

I strongly believe North Carolina should have Expanded Medicaid a decade ago considering the number of people who have suffered and unfortunately have died as a result of inaction by our General Assembly. Rural hospitals are facing closures, over 600,000 citizens are without affordable healthcare and people are having to travel greater distances for medical care. These are my reasons why the 10th most populated state in America should Expand Medicaid.

4. What do you believe the legislature should do with the state's surplus?

I believe we could afford to give a one-time substantial bonus to all educators and support staff. We should increase the pay of state legislators to insure our representatives are not an assembly of rich people dictating how less fortunate citizens should live their lives. A more financially diverse General Assembly could better the address the needs of the people. These two ideas could be implemented and still maintain a surplus all of us could live with.

5. What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the state and how do you plan to work with other legislators and the Governor to address those issues?

I believe our biggest issues are Medicaid Expansion, increased funding for education, improved internet service throughout the state, the protection of women's rights and the protection of voting rights by abolishing gerrymandering. Sensible people should be able to sit down and reason that addressing these issues can improve the lives of all North Carolinians.

6. How do you feel about the current unemployment structure and how it could be improved?

North Carolina's unemployment structure is one of the most punitive and restrictive in the country. I understand what the General Assembly is trying to achieve but the rules that are in place borders on cruelty. Everybody that's unemployed are not freeloaders looking for a handout. I believe the same intended results could be achieved with less severe punishment for innocent people trying to survive. This is an example of the possibility of well-to-do politicians forcing their ideas and expectations on the populace of North Carolina.