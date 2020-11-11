Burke considered more mail-in ballots Tuesday

Burke County was one of 17 counties in North Carolina that met on Tuesday to consider counting absentee by-mail ballots, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
The state board said the Burke County Board of Elections met Tuesday to consider an estimated 52 absentee-by-mail ballots. Those were among at least 7,200 mail-in ballots up for consideration by 17 county boards of elections on Tuesday.
Approved ballots were added to the unofficial results on the NCSBE website after the meetings.
Burke was not listed among five N.C. counties considering an additional 1,300 ballots on Wednesday. Attempts to contact the Burke County Board of Elections on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the status of local mail-in ballots, their impacts on local races and canvassing went unanswered.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, county boards in the state had accepted more than one million absentee-by-mail ballots, about 18 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2020 general election, the state board said.
Support Local Journalism
County boards of elections will continue to meet through Friday to consider additional absentee-by-mail ballots that arrive at their offices through 5 p.m. on Thursday, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day, the state board said. According to state law, county boards of elections will complete their processes and canvass the election on Friday. The state board will meet on Nov. 24 to certify final results.
Election officials do not call contests for any candidate, the state board said, noting that historically, the media or candidates have done so when the number of outstanding ballots in a contest is fewer than the vote difference between candidates or when it is clear that a candidate will ultimately prevail.
As of Wednesday morning, about 92,300 absentee-by-mail ballots in the state had not been returned and those who requested them didn't vote in person during the early voting period, the state board said. However, some of those people could have voted on the day of the election, or not at all, the state board said.
In addition, about 24,300 absentee ballots that have been accepted by county boards after Election Day and about 20,140 provisional ballots that haven’t been disqualified ultimately could be counted toward the results, the state board said.
Thus far, county boards of elections have determined that at least 20,100 provisional ballots will not be counted, the state board said. County-level election staffs continue to research and review the remaining provisional ballots before reporting findings to the bipartisan county board members for final approval during public board meetings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!