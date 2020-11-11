Burke considered more mail-in ballots Tuesday

Burke County was one of 17 counties in North Carolina that met on Tuesday to consider counting absentee by-mail ballots, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

The state board said the Burke County Board of Elections met Tuesday to consider an estimated 52 absentee-by-mail ballots. Those were among at least 7,200 mail-in ballots up for consideration by 17 county boards of elections on Tuesday.

Approved ballots were added to the unofficial results on the NCSBE website after the meetings.

Burke was not listed among five N.C. counties considering an additional 1,300 ballots on Wednesday. Attempts to contact the Burke County Board of Elections on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the status of local mail-in ballots, their impacts on local races and canvassing went unanswered.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, county boards in the state had accepted more than one million absentee-by-mail ballots, about 18 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2020 general election, the state board said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}