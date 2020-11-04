Burke County goes Republican in all bigger races, too

Republicans’ romp through Burke County on election night wasn’t limited to the N.C. General Assembly and local races. The GOP piled up votes locally in every one of Tuesday’s bigger races, too.
According to unofficial election results published by the State Board of Elections, Burke went red for the races of U.S. President, Senate and House of Representatives District 5; N.C. governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, all four state Supreme Court justice seats available, and all five state Court of Appeals seats up for grabs.
Though the presidential election remained in question overall and for the state as of Wednesday afternoon, Burke County’s decision was much more decisive. Incumbent Republican Donald Trump racked up 30,814 votes or 69.64% of the 44,249 total ballots cast.
Challengers Democrat Joe Biden with 12,985 votes (29.35%), Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 259 votes (0.59%), Green Party’s Howie Hawkins with 81 votes (0.18%), write-in candidates with 67 votes (0.15%) and Constitution Party’s Don Blankenship with 43 votes (0.10%) lagged far behind.
Though the race had not yet been called by The Associated Press, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis declared victory over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham on Tuesday night. Tillis, like Trump, carried Burke by a large margin with 28,757 votes or 65.62% of 43,826 ballots cast.
Cunningham fared similarly to Biden, carrying 12,981 votes (29.62%). Third-party challengers showed stronger in this race with Libertarian Shannon Bray collecting 1,280 votes (2.92%) and Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes earning 808 votes (1.84%), both out-performing their presidential counterparts.
Trump’s and Tillis’ fellow incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx in the 5th Congressional District did receive a victory call by AP on Tuesday night, and her performance in Burke mirrored her GOP colleagues’ locally. She tallied 30,033 votes or 68.96% of 43,551 total ballots cast in the county to fend off Democrat David Wilson Brown.
Brown earned 12,767 votes (29.32%) and Constitution Party’s Jeff Gregory got 751 votes (1.72%).
The biggest election to differ in final outcome versus Burke voters’ decision was for governor, where incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper unofficially achieved reelection despite a considerable advantage for Republican challenger Dan Forest locally. Forest’s Burke County total was 28,724 votes or 65.12% of the 44,110 total ballots cast.
Cooper’s apparently victorious effort only included 14,870 votes (33.71%) in Burke. Libertarian Steven DiFiore captured 354 votes (0.80%) and the Constitution Party’s Al Pisano collected 162 votes (0.37%).
Republican Mark Robinson received the AP nod on Tuesday night to unofficially win election as N.C.’s first Black lieutenant governor, a decision that included one of the largest percentages of votes in Burke County. Robinson tallied 30,531 votes or 70.06% of 43,579 local ballots cast. Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley earned 13,048 votes, or 29.94%.
Other Republicans who carried Burke County and who look poised to claim victory in their races overall include incumbent Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler (71.01% in Burke), incumbent Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey (69.79%), commissioner of labor candidate Josh Dobson (69.31%), superintendent of public instruction candidate Catherine Truitt (69.77%) and incumbent Treasurer Dale Folwell (69.96%).
Other Republicans who won Burke County but who do not appear to be in position to win overall include attorney general candidate Jim O’Neill (67.64% in Burke), auditor candidate Tony Street (67.88%) and secretary of state candidate E.C. Sykes (66.71%).
N.C. Supreme Court Republican candidates who carried advantages in the state and in Burke were chief justice candidate Paul Newby (67.48% in Burke) and associate justice candidates Phil Berger Jr. (69.23%) and Tamara Barringer (69.20%). The N.C. Court of Appeals races went the same way for Republicans April Wood (69.86%), Fred Gore (69.34%), Chris Dillon (69.79%), Jeff Carpenter (69.93%) and Jefferson Griffin (69.38%).
All election results remain unofficial until a canvass takes place Friday, Nov. 13.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
