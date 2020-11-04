Burke County goes Republican in all bigger races, too

Republicans’ romp through Burke County on election night wasn’t limited to the N.C. General Assembly and local races. The GOP piled up votes locally in every one of Tuesday’s bigger races, too.

According to unofficial election results published by the State Board of Elections, Burke went red for the races of U.S. President, Senate and House of Representatives District 5; N.C. governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, all four state Supreme Court justice seats available, and all five state Court of Appeals seats up for grabs.

Though the presidential election remained in question overall and for the state as of Wednesday afternoon, Burke County’s decision was much more decisive. Incumbent Republican Donald Trump racked up 30,814 votes or 69.64% of the 44,249 total ballots cast.

Challengers Democrat Joe Biden with 12,985 votes (29.35%), Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 259 votes (0.59%), Green Party’s Howie Hawkins with 81 votes (0.18%), write-in candidates with 67 votes (0.15%) and Constitution Party’s Don Blankenship with 43 votes (0.10%) lagged far behind.