Burke goes red across board for General Assembly

Incumbent Republican legislators for the North Carolina General Assembly accumulated large vote tallies across the board in Burke County as election results came in Tuesday night.
Sen. Warren Daniel in District 46, Rep. Hugh Blackwell in District 86 and Rep. David Rogers in District 112 are poised for reelection to two-year terms pending late-arriving mail-in ballots and the canvassing process on Nov. 13 after each gaining 69% or more of the total ballots cast across Burke and surrounding counties, according to results published by the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Daniel defeats Edward Phifer
Daniel held off Democratic challenger Edward Phifer by earning 67,431 or 72.37% of the 93,181 total ballots cast for District 46, comprised of Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties. Daniel received 25,519 votes (68.09%) in Burke, 31,044 votes (75.77%) in Caldwell, and 6,868 votes (77.53%) in Avery.
Phifer received 25,750 or 27.63% of the vote. He totaled 13,833 votes (31.91%) in Burke, 9,926 votes (24.23%) in Caldwell, and 1,991 votes (22.47%) in Avery.
The tallies indicate Daniel will get a sixth term working in the N.C. Senate.
“I just want to thank God, thank my wife, and also my parents and my family for all the ways that they’ve supported me,” Daniel said. “I want to thank the voters for trusting me again with another two years as their senator for Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties. We don’t know a lot of the results from other races tonight, so I think some of my goals will depend on that.
“I’d like to continue to work on tax reform in North Carolina and make sure that we build our business base and continue to create environments where businesses can thrive and people can have good jobs. Those are some of the things I’d like to work on.”
As for the past two years, Daniel said his proudest accomplishments locally include helping bring the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics’ Western Campus to Morganton, as well as bringing the National Guard regional headquarters to the area. He also mentioned revitalization in state parks, pumping money into the state’s community colleges and continuing to raise K-12 education spending on a per-pupil basis and raising teacher pay to an average of $55,000 per year.
Phifer remains hopeful that some of the items of business he wanted to address in the state senate will receive consideration.
“The important things in my platform were expanding Medicaid and broadband expansion to these rural areas, especially during the pandemic,” Phifer said. “I think it is terribly important. Making sure that the teachers get a fair shake not only in salary, but one of the important issues that I feel strongly about is not only them getting paid for experience, but for education. We took it out of the teacher pay plan where you were rewarded for an advanced degree. If you go back and get a master’s, you used to get an automatic pay raise. You don’t get that anymore.
“And I guess the one issue that I was hoping I would get to work on down there would be congressional term limits using the state conventions to get that accomplished if it’s possible, because the people in Washington aren’t going to bring term limits on themselves. That was one of the major things I was interested in. I’d still like to see our General Assembly address congressional term limits, but there may just not be any will there on the part of anybody we have down there currently. That probably isn’t going to happen.”
It was a different kind of election for both candidates due to COVID-19 restrictions and cancelations.
“It was a strange year when we the candidates couldn’t really get out in public like we could in the past,” Daniel said. “There were no fairs, there were no festivals and there weren’t really opportunities to have public forums. So, it was just more difficult for both of us to talk to our voters.
“I know Edward Phifer is a fine man and he’s a good businessman and a good candidate. I just want to thank him for how he ran his race and I know he worked hard and raised a lot of money. We were both sort of hindered in what we could do just because of the COVID situation. But it’s a first time for everybody to go through this.”
Phifer congratulated Daniel on his victory, which he thought was a statement-maker on the wishes of Burke County voters, as well as one that came despite the fact he believes coronavirus shutdowns affected Daniel more than him.
“Based on the returns we got tonight, it’s kind of obvious and a no-brainer that the philosophy the Republicans and Warren, in particular, have is more in tune with the majority of the voters in our district of Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties. ... It was pretty decisive, I’ll say. I’ll give (Daniel) credit. He ran a good, clean campaign. He’s a nice young man.
“(COVID-19 restrictions) probably penalized Warren than it did me because he’s younger and probably able to get out and press the flesh a lot more enthusiastically than I am. I’m 79 years old and he’s (51). It probably hurt him more than it did me.”
Blackwell defeats Cecelia Surratt
Blackwell, the Republican incumbent for the 86th district of North Carolina’s House of Representatives that covers Burke County, earned himself a seventh term with 29,969 votes or 69.95% of the vote, compared to Democratic opponent Cecelia Surratt’s 11,584 votes (30.05%).
“It’s humbling and gratifying and exciting to think that the people of Burke County appeared to approve of the job I’ve tried to do,” Blackwell said.
He said he has a to-do list he’s been developing over the last 6-8 months to get to when he gets back to Raleigh.
That list included things like tweaking some laws that didn’t allow teachers at Morganton’s N.C. School for the Deaf and Foothills Correctional Institute to receive the same bonus that other public school educators received, insuring funding for the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics’ Western Campus in Morganton, and continuing his work on the state’s trail systems.
Support Local Journalism
Blackwell said he also would like to work on some health programs, including getting direct primary care, or where individuals pay a doctor a flat fee for their primary medical care instead of paying an insurance premium, as an option for N.C. citizens.
He said again that he was humbled by the support from citizens in the county, and that he hoped that his office would do a job well done by its constituents.
“I am committed to continuing to work hard and to do my best,” Blackwell said. “I know that sometimes either I or my office don’t always handle emails and things quite as efficiently as we’d like, but I hope people will feel like they can contact us if they feel like there’s concern or issue or there’s something involved with state government that we can help them with … I can’t change state law on my own, as you can understand, but sometimes my office can help get through the bureaucracy to get an answer, whether it’s the answer someone might like to have, or sometimes to straighten out something that sometimes it’s just the case that they haven’t focused on it and once we get their attention they can get a problem resolved.
“I’m very grateful and hope that I will respond to the trust that’s, again, been put in me by performing well, shall we say. Doing a good job.”
Surratt was thankful for the support she received throughout the campaign.
“It was an interesting race, for me it was,” Surratt said. “First and foremost, I want to thank all the people that believed in me and that voted for me and gave me an opportunity to serve them, I really want to say thank you. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”
She also extended her congratulations to Blackwell.
“It was the people’s choice, and we have to honor that,” Surratt said.
She said she may consider a run for office in the future, but she’s not sure yet.
“We’ll just have to see,” Surratt said. “We’ll just have to see how health and everything goes. You never know. It could happen. It could happen.”
Rogers defeats Ed Hallyburton
Rogers outgained Ed Hallyburton, his Democrat counterpart in the District 112 race, by totaling 27,799 votes or 73.88% across Burke and Rutherford counties. He received 3,569 ballots (77.87%) in Burke and 24,230 votes (73.32%) in Rutherford. It will get him a third full term and a fourth overall.
Hallyburton accounted for 9,755 votes or 25.92% by earning 1,005 ballots (21.93%) in Burke and 8,750 votes (26.48%) in Rutherford. Write-in candidates received nine votes (0.20%) in Burke and 66 nods (0.20%) in Rutherford.
Rogers did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him for comment.
Hallyburton’s hopes for Rogers and the N.C. House of Representatives center on state financials, education and controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need a budget,” Hallyburton said. “The state needs a budget. It’s long overdue. I’m hoping that Rep. Rogers will take this new opportunity to speak for the people who he represents in Burke County and Rutherford County and look toward home as he crafts legislation and leads ahead these coming years. We need to think about public education, the Leandro (v. State of North Carolina) decision, we need to fully fund our schools.
“Obviously, as we wake up (Wednesday) morning, this pandemic will not be over. It will continue. We have to be prepared. We need to think about our small business owners. We have to think about our health care workers. I’m sure that (Rogers) will think about their safety and the challenges they face and that each and every one of us will face. I congratulate him, and he’ll be my representative, as well. We look to a brighter day as tomorrow dawns a new day and different challenges for us.”
Hallyburton said the race provided challenges due to campaigning cancelations, both for him and for Rogers. Hallyburton said that limited discourse between the candidates and the citizens during their decision-making process.
Other races
- The Burke County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor race looks to belong to Evan Crawley, who accumulated 17,411 votes or 49.95% of 34,856 ballots cast, outgaining Shanon Stanbury, who collected 16,906 votes (48.50%). Write-in candidates received 539 votes (1.55%).
- Burke County Register of Deeds incumbent Stephanie A. Norman won unopposed.
- N.C. District Court Judge District 25 seats up for grabs all were won in uncontested fashion by Burford A. Cherry (Seat 8), Richard S. Holloway (Seat 9), and Andrea Chiz Plyler (Seat 10).
Canvassing
All election results remain unofficial until canvassing takes place on Friday, Nov. 13.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!