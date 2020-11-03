Burke goes red across board for General Assembly

“I am committed to continuing to work hard and to do my best,” Blackwell said. “I know that sometimes either I or my office don’t always handle emails and things quite as efficiently as we’d like, but I hope people will feel like they can contact us if they feel like there’s concern or issue or there’s something involved with state government that we can help them with … I can’t change state law on my own, as you can understand, but sometimes my office can help get through the bureaucracy to get an answer, whether it’s the answer someone might like to have, or sometimes to straighten out something that sometimes it’s just the case that they haven’t focused on it and once we get their attention they can get a problem resolved.