Anyone thinking about running for a seat on a local city of town council doesn’t have much longer to decide.

Candidate filing starts at noon Friday, July 7, for the city of Morganton and towns of Valdese, Drexel, Glen Alpine and Connelly Springs. The towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not hold elections this year but will be on the ballot next year with the school board and county commissioners. Those towns, through state legislation, chose to move their elections to even-numbered years.

This will be the first year that the Burke County Board of Education won’t be on the ballot with municipalities.

The Burke County Board of Education has traditionally held its election during odd years but that was changed with a legislative local bill in 2021.

It moved the board of education election to even-numbered years and also made the board partisan. The school board election, because it will be partisan, will hold its next primary election in March 2024, according to election officials.

The towns that have seats up for grabs are:

City of Morganton

Filing fee is $25

Mayor — Incumbent is Ronnie Thompson

District 1 council seat — Incumbent is Butch McSwain

District 2 council seat — Incumbent is Chris Jernigan

Valdese

Filing fee is $10

Ward 1 council seat — Unexpired term, with two years remaining. Incumbent is Tim Barus

Ward 4 council seat — Incumbent is Frances Hildebran

Ward 5 council seat — Incumbent is Tim Skidmore

Drexel

Filing fee for mayor is $10. Filing fee for aldermen is $5

Mayor — Incumbent is Dennis Anthony

Aldermen — Incumbents are Rick Cline, Terry Yount and Michael Scott Coe, who was appointed to Dennis Anthony’s unexpired term.

Town of Glen Alpine

Filing fee is $5

Aldermen — Incumbents are Tommy “Fluff” Helms and Rodney Cox

Connelly Springs

Filing fee is $5

Incumbents are Steve Smart, Ramona Duncan and Kim Sigmon

Because Rutherford College and Hildebran elections won’t be on the ballot this year, there will be 13 precincts that won’t be open this year because they don’t contain any municipality voters, according to election officials.

The precincts that will be closed on Election Day this year are:

Drexel No. 3 precinct (High Peak Baptist Church)

Icard No. 2 (George Hildebran Fire Department)

Icard No. 3 (Hildebran Municipal Gym)

Jonas Ridge (Jonas Ridge Fire Department)

Linville No. 1 (Longtown Fire Department)

Linville No. 2 (Lake James Fire Department)

Quaker Meadows 1B (Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church)

Silvercreek No. 2 (West End Fire Department)

Upper Creek (Smyrna Baptist Church)

Upper Fork (Enola Fire Department)

Chesterfield Ruritan Club

Lower Fork (South Mountain Fire Department)

Pilot Mountain

For more information about seats up for election or filing, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.